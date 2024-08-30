25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

Welcome to our weekly attempt to distract ourselves and you from *waves hand* all that out there. All you need to do is find a few minutes to give this round-up the once-over, or twice-over – we’re not the boss of you.

Give your faves a follow.

1.

Fun fact, Liza Minnelli had a brother, Notton, who refused to get involved. — Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) August 24, 2024

2.

How posh people pick names for their kids- https://t.co/T6KNrhxiz8 — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) August 24, 2024

3.

Guys, I’m opening an unofficial Crystal Maze experience at my house. Basically, I charge people to come in and do chores for me while I stand outside and say stuff like ‘twenty seconds remaining’ and play the harmonica. — Ben Davis (@bendavis_86) August 24, 2024

4.

it's so funny to me that elon thinks we're going to do banking on here. imagine going to the bank and a guy makes fun of your outfit while three people call you slurs — derek guy (@dieworkwear) August 29, 2024

5.

I’ve learned enough Spanish to dream in Spanish, but I can’t understand what the fuck anyone is saying pic.twitter.com/yNHEx3yxrV — Zaynah Bear (@zaynahbear) August 27, 2024

6.

become ungovernable pic.twitter.com/JKP6B00NOA — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) August 24, 2024

7.

this might be the biggest story of 1724 https://t.co/DaCC7ka2bK — Emo Philips (@EmoPhilips) August 24, 2024

8.

The screenshot I show everyone who tells me they're using AI for anything pic.twitter.com/PIVLQpLOLh — Chris PG ▶️ papaglitch.bsky.social (@_Papaglitch_) August 26, 2024

9.

Could you narrow it down just a bit more pic.twitter.com/QvPFsPdOup — Matt Baume (@MattBaume) August 26, 2024

10.

To most, he’s Elton John, to others, he’s Reg Dwight but to a select few, he’s still Stan Ding. — Flups (@TheRealFlups) August 26, 2024

11.

pic.twitter.com/VJNws2WETp — Art History Memes for Aesthetic Fiends (@ArtMemeLord) August 28, 2024

12.