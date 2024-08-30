25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week
Welcome to our weekly attempt to distract ourselves and you from *waves hand* all that out there. All you need to do is find a few minutes to give this round-up the once-over, or twice-over – we’re not the boss of you.
1.
Fun fact, Liza Minnelli had a brother, Notton, who refused to get involved.
— Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) August 24, 2024
2.
How posh people pick names for their kids- https://t.co/T6KNrhxiz8
— Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) August 24, 2024
3.
Guys, I’m opening an unofficial Crystal Maze experience at my house. Basically, I charge people to come in and do chores for me while I stand outside and say stuff like ‘twenty seconds remaining’ and play the harmonica.
— Ben Davis (@bendavis_86) August 24, 2024
4.
it's so funny to me that elon thinks we're going to do banking on here. imagine going to the bank and a guy makes fun of your outfit while three people call you slurs
— derek guy (@dieworkwear) August 29, 2024
5.
I’ve learned enough Spanish to dream in Spanish, but I can’t understand what the fuck anyone is saying pic.twitter.com/yNHEx3yxrV
— Zaynah Bear (@zaynahbear) August 27, 2024
6.
become ungovernable pic.twitter.com/JKP6B00NOA
— Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) August 24, 2024
7.
this might be the biggest story of 1724 https://t.co/DaCC7ka2bK
— Emo Philips (@EmoPhilips) August 24, 2024
8.
The screenshot I show everyone who tells me they're using AI for anything pic.twitter.com/PIVLQpLOLh
— Chris PG ▶️ papaglitch.bsky.social (@_Papaglitch_) August 26, 2024
9.
Could you narrow it down just a bit more pic.twitter.com/QvPFsPdOup
— Matt Baume (@MattBaume) August 26, 2024
10.
To most, he’s Elton John, to others, he’s Reg Dwight but to a select few, he’s still Stan Ding.
— Flups (@TheRealFlups) August 26, 2024
11.
— Art History Memes for Aesthetic Fiends (@ArtMemeLord) August 28, 2024
12.
Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about.
Make it worse by quoting Marcus Aurelius.
— Bob Phillips (@BobTheSuit) August 27, 2024