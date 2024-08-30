Calvin Robinson – you remember – is leaving the country and these 9 farewells bid goodbye best
Former GB News presenter and best friend of Laurence Fox Calvin Robinson is leaving the UK, he announced today.
Dog collar devotee Robinson, a deacon in the breakaway Free Church of England, said he was leaving with a ‘heavy heart’.
Some personal news:
It is with a heavy heart that I announce I am leaving the United Kingdom.
Starmer’s dark Satanic Mills are not for me. But I will be back. For now, it is time to regroup.
I will not cease from mental fight,
nor shall my sword sleep in my hand. pic.twitter.com/EZJNdlcjoj
— Fr Calvin Robinson (@calvinrobinson) August 30, 2024
Although, by the looks of it, not everyone’s cardiac organ was feeling so weighty. These 9 farewells surely bid goodbye best.
1.
You want tangible benefits of a Labour government? Here you go! pic.twitter.com/f0gto0NubO
— Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) August 30, 2024
2.
Rejoice! Rejoice! Hallelujah! pic.twitter.com/rNz2n8HPpR
— Ally Fogg (@AllyFogg) August 30, 2024
3.
The UK isn’t a railway station so it’s not necessary to announce departures. That said, enjoy your time as a migrant
— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) August 30, 2024
4.
Don’t let the door hit you in the arse on the way out @calvinrobinson pic.twitter.com/PGyKD6uvtc
— Schadenfreude (@jeffsprogress) August 30, 2024
5.
Good riddance to the plastic pastor, Cardinal Sin, Father Lee Touch, Leo Prayer.
I hope you never come back here. I just feel sorry for whichever country it is that will now be forced to tolerate your cosmic levels of utter bullshittery. pic.twitter.com/mNgC2TvLQ2
— Miffy (@miffythegamer) August 30, 2024
6.
“I will not cease from mental fight,
Nor shall my sword sleep in my hand…”
Says Altar Mitty – as he runs away pic.twitter.com/mQzF6sJSPr
— Otto English (@Otto_English) August 30, 2024
7.
Make it permanent and not loan bawbag https://t.co/EohmUbuopV
— Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 30, 2024
8.
Dear followers,
It’s my unfortunate duty to bring you yet more bad news.
Following on from Nigel Farage encouraging people to throw concrete at him & threaten to boycott pubs & Charlie Mullins not coming back to the UK, there’s been another one
It’s the Cosplaying Vicar pic.twitter.com/a8jSKNB1PL
— Jim Cognito (@JimCognito2016) August 30, 2024
9.
we’ll never forget you gavin robertson https://t.co/5n1ctNZnPk
— RichNeville (@RichNeville) August 30, 2024
Last word – please! – from @calvinrobinson.
I am sure the kinder, gentler liberals will rejoice.
The hard Left may have won the battle, but they will not win the war.
Cry God for Harry, England and St George.https://t.co/Q6tcM6tRta
— Fr Calvin Robinson (@calvinrobinson) August 30, 2024
