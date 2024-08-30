Calvin Robinson – you remember – is leaving the country and these 9 farewells bid goodbye best

News Calvin robinson

Former GB News presenter and best friend of Laurence Fox Calvin Robinson is leaving the UK, he announced today.

Dog collar devotee Robinson, a deacon in the breakaway Free Church of England, said he was leaving with a ‘heavy heart’.

Some personal news: It is with a heavy heart that I announce I am leaving the United Kingdom. Starmer’s dark Satanic Mills are not for me. But I will be back. For now, it is time to regroup. I will not cease from mental fight,

nor shall my sword sleep in my hand. pic.twitter.com/EZJNdlcjoj — Fr Calvin Robinson (@calvinrobinson) August 30, 2024

Although, by the looks of it, not everyone’s cardiac organ was feeling so weighty. These 9 farewells surely bid goodbye best.

1.

You want tangible benefits of a Labour government? Here you go! pic.twitter.com/f0gto0NubO — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) August 30, 2024

2.

3.

The UK isn’t a railway station so it’s not necessary to announce departures. That said, enjoy your time as a migrant — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) August 30, 2024

4.

Don’t let the door hit you in the arse on the way out @calvinrobinson pic.twitter.com/PGyKD6uvtc — Schadenfreude (@jeffsprogress) August 30, 2024

5.

Good riddance to the plastic pastor, Cardinal Sin, Father Lee Touch, Leo Prayer. I hope you never come back here. I just feel sorry for whichever country it is that will now be forced to tolerate your cosmic levels of utter bullshittery. pic.twitter.com/mNgC2TvLQ2 — Miffy (@miffythegamer) August 30, 2024

6.

“I will not cease from mental fight, Nor shall my sword sleep in my hand…” Says Altar Mitty – as he runs away pic.twitter.com/mQzF6sJSPr — Otto English (@Otto_English) August 30, 2024

7.

Make it permanent and not loan bawbag https://t.co/EohmUbuopV — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 30, 2024

8.

Dear followers, It’s my unfortunate duty to bring you yet more bad news. Following on from Nigel Farage encouraging people to throw concrete at him & threaten to boycott pubs & Charlie Mullins not coming back to the UK, there’s been another one It’s the Cosplaying Vicar pic.twitter.com/a8jSKNB1PL — Jim Cognito (@JimCognito2016) August 30, 2024

9.

we’ll never forget you gavin robertson https://t.co/5n1ctNZnPk — RichNeville (@RichNeville) August 30, 2024

Last word – please! – from @calvinrobinson.

I am sure the kinder, gentler liberals will rejoice. The hard Left may have won the battle, but they will not win the war. Cry God for Harry, England and St George.https://t.co/Q6tcM6tRta — Fr Calvin Robinson (@calvinrobinson) August 30, 2024

READ MORE

The Daily Mail’s furious that Keir Starmer took down a picture of Margaret Thatcher and we loved Chris Packham’s response best