A typo changed the name of a famous book and started a funny trend

There's a great subreddit for booklovers, cunningly named r/books







Tight-Ad-2916 shared this admission about a literary misunderstanding.

“For years I thought “10,000 Leagues Under the Sea” was speaking about depth, not distance traveled.”

They added

“I was 32 when I read the book and then did some quick math. 20,000 leagues is 60,000 miles…and the earth is only 7,918 miles in diameter. So I was just an idiot for 32 years. I still am an idiot but just not regarding this book. What have y’all expected from a book and then realized how dumb you were once you read it?”

There was an obvious problem with the title, and BussYoAzzDotCom pointed it out –

“It was 20000 Leagues under the sea.”

People jumped on the typo, and these funny responses were our favourites.

1.

He read the abridged version.

SoundsLegit72

2.

From the same editor as “Around the World In 40 Days”.

Life-Suite1895

3.

6 angry men.

6ThePrisoner

4.

Slaughterhouse 2.5.

Difficult-Eggplant4u

5.

A Musketeer and a Half.

rootbeerman77

6.

The Hateful 4.

Fausts-last-stand

7.

To Injure a Mockingbird.

harpejjist

8.

Fifty Years of Solitude.

zoomorph23

9.

25 Shades of Grey.

maximumwrench

10.

Is 10,000 Leagues Under the Sea a prequel?

ChiefMedicalOfficer

11.

The 19.5 Steps.

JellyWeta

12.

500 Arabian Nights Plus One Arabian Midday Nap.

GDSwamp/strong>

13.

Hey – I always thought it was about underwater sports teams!

RedneckJew2u

14.

Pride and

InterestingChart30

15.

So you got halfway through the book?

VogonSoup

harpejjist went in the other direction.

30000 Leagues- the director’s cut.

sediodap had some words of comfort.

If it makes you feel better I knew that 20,000 leagues was impossibly deep but still thought it referred to depth. I haven’t read the book, but since it was advertised as sci-fi I just figured they travelled into a different dimension or something. It’s not like Journey to the Centre of the Earth aligns with reality in the slightest.



Fair point.

