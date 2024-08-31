19 very British ways to describe the worst possible thing imaginable happening

Social Media Very British Problems

The British are known for their love of understatement – a fact that’s difficult to accept if @Michael_bunch_o_numbers with a bulldog in his social media profile pic has ever taken a dislike to anything you’ve said, but makes sense when you look at certain common sayings.

The VeryBritishProblems account put out the feelers for some of them, with this post.

What are some ways a British person describes the worst possible thing imaginable happening to them? My favourite is: “I’ll be honest, it’s rather knocked us for six” — VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) August 20, 2024

Britter duly obliged.

1.

Well, that’s put a spanner in the works, hasn’t it? — Jim Osman (@EdgeCGroup) August 20, 2024

2.

Took the wind out of our sails — Graham Newbold (@GrahamNewb) August 20, 2024

3.

“Sort of knocked the stuffing out of us, a bit” — Keith Mason (@keithjmason) August 20, 2024

4.

5.

"I won't lie, I'm a tad concerned"

(when you have been given 3 days to live) "Chin up, could be worse"

(default response) — Citizens of Suburbia (@CitizenSuburbia) August 20, 2024

6.

Well, that's a bit of a pain. — Somebody wake up Hicks (@JonMarkHicks) August 20, 2024

7.

It wasn't HUGE fun, to be honest https://t.co/LU0zEYGIrD — Lucy Fishwife (@lucyfishwife) August 20, 2024

8.

Honestly, it’s all gone a bit pear-shaped. — Jim Osman (@EdgeCGroup) August 20, 2024

9.

Had hoped for a better result. — Ann Wallett (@AnnWallett9) August 20, 2024

10.