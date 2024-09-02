This clip of Maggie Smith and Joan Plowright ribbing Judi Dench for being in demand is a thing of great joy

Celebrity actors

American streaming service AMC+ posted an excerpt from the 2018 film Nothing Like a Dame – Tea With the Dames, outside of the UK.

It shows those queens of stage and screen, Dame Judi Dench, Dame Joan Plowright, and Dame Maggie Smith (hence the titles), discussing working into their later years.

It’s an absolute joy.

“We’re going to work together if we’re asked.” “But you’re always asked first, if I may say so.” “Don’t turn on me.” “I’m turning on you. It’s all coming out now.”

The clip was given an appreciative boost on Twitter/X by TV critic Scott Bryan.

This has sent me to heaven I am deceased pic.twitter.com/Dxk5G5gwiA — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) August 29, 2024

I haven’t watched the whole thing and I am going to watch it immediately — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) August 29, 2024

There was a lot of love for the dames – and their special brand of banter.

I would genuinely listen to this podcast https://t.co/AkuUxIovIl — the information pimp (@BirdRespecter) August 31, 2024

What a great little video. It is simultaneously the most British thing ever, a testament to long friendships, and an exposition of these chicks being rock stars at 89. https://t.co/mxCIAa547g — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) August 31, 2024

I know they have stories about these British male actors that would make you SCREAM. https://t.co/FnbgwFk5gr — Lisan al Gayib (@Onefourfiveone) August 30, 2024

Judi Dench is absolutely my mother though I genuinely find it so disconcerting (in a good way) how similar their mannerisms are https://t.co/bK8FoVkBfS — Magnificent Ewa of Judgement (@EwaSR) August 29, 2024

a cultural moment pic.twitter.com/SxNOTjz0mq — Carl Woodward (@mrcarl_woodward) September 1, 2024

How rude always takes me out. https://t.co/GDMUtTSa4R — aunty mimi (@em_aych) August 30, 2024

PUMP THIS INTO MY VEINS — puerto rican connie chung (@timmylovesjlo) August 29, 2024

Old age aspirations! When I grow up I want to be Maggie Smith. — Caton Amat (@Cat0nAmat) August 30, 2024

Three British icons, what an amazing and funny trio! — Renumerated (@Renumerated) August 30, 2024

"Tea with the Dames" was a delight to watch and you should go watch the whole thing on Netflix. I wonder if whoever named this documentary understood "tea" was a double-entendre https://t.co/OnYpNgheI3 — ThereWillBeTypos ‍♀️ (@CGTheGeek) August 30, 2024

Judi Dench is the gift that keeps on giving.

I could honestly watch videos of people annoying Judi Dench all day pic.twitter.com/V2KiJd4CnS — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) August 30, 2024

Dame Judi Dench accidentally sent a birthday message in her birthday suit thanks to the perils of smartphones

