Celebrity actors

This clip of Maggie Smith and Joan Plowright ribbing Judi Dench for being in demand is a thing of great joy

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 2nd, 2024

American streaming service AMC+ posted an excerpt from the 2018 film Nothing Like a DameTea With the Dames, outside of the UK.

It shows those queens of stage and screen, Dame Judi Dench, Dame Joan Plowright, and Dame Maggie Smith (hence the titles), discussing working into their later years.

It’s an absolute joy.

“We’re going to work together if we’re asked.”

“But you’re always asked first, if I may say so.”

“Don’t turn on me.”

“I’m turning on you. It’s all coming out now.”

The clip was given an appreciative boost on Twitter/X by TV critic Scott Bryan.

There was a lot of love for the dames – and their special brand of banter.

Judi Dench is the gift that keeps on giving.

