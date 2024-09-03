22 mild changes Brits can make to give their lives a gentle shake up

Twitter Very British Problems

It seems that we all get stuck in a rut from time to time. Eating the same foods over and over, finding ourselves bound to routines that feel stale and uninspiring. To shake things up a bit takes the will to change – but we don’t have to be silly about it.

As VeryBritishProblems points out – small changes are still changes.

What’s a mild change a Brit can make when they think life is getting a bit boring and predictable? I’m toying with the idea of changing my toaster settings. — VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) September 2, 2024

The replies ticked the boxes perfectly, so here are 22 small changes that even Brits can cope with …probably.

1.

Stir your tea the opposite way — Sean (@Xcellent78) September 2, 2024

Is that legal? — VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) September 2, 2024

2.

Heretic,surely the road to Hell! If you must go totally outrageous, try doing the Crossword in Blue! (a friend told me about this)! — PETER KEANE (@PETERKE04296442) September 2, 2024

3.

Change the brand of teabags without telling anyone else in the house. A barrage of tuts and deep sighs will ensue. — Basket of Cats (@Basket_of_Cats) September 2, 2024

4.

Change your umbrella even though the one you own is not broke. — £200 a minute since 2005 #glazersout (@glazersleavenow) September 2, 2024

5.

New toothpaste. — FPL Solicitor (@FPL_Solicitor) September 2, 2024

6.

Buy some new slippers — Jason Barrett (@JasonDigital) September 2, 2024

7.

sometimes – just sometimes – i buy orange juice with 'bits' in it, rather than smooth pic.twitter.com/7BqQco9Zqk — Ross (@Rossva1189) September 2, 2024

8.

Just moved the bins around – the blue one now sits between the green and brown bins. — Mike Perry (@MerryPike) September 2, 2024

9.

Trying the dark-chocolate-covered digestive biscuits instead of the usual milk-chocolate-covered ones. — Deborah Newell (@litbrit) September 2, 2024

10.

I may change my lightbulb to a different wattage… — ℝ (@The_East_End) September 2, 2024

11.