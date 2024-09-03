22 mild changes Brits can make to give their lives a gentle shake up
It seems that we all get stuck in a rut from time to time. Eating the same foods over and over, finding ourselves bound to routines that feel stale and uninspiring. To shake things up a bit takes the will to change – but we don’t have to be silly about it.
As VeryBritishProblems points out – small changes are still changes.
What’s a mild change a Brit can make when they think life is getting a bit boring and predictable?
I’m toying with the idea of changing my toaster settings.
— VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) September 2, 2024
The replies ticked the boxes perfectly, so here are 22 small changes that even Brits can cope with …probably.
1.
Stir your tea the opposite way
— Sean (@Xcellent78) September 2, 2024
Is that legal?
— VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) September 2, 2024
2.
Heretic,surely the road to Hell! If you must go totally outrageous, try doing the Crossword in Blue! (a friend told me about this)!
— PETER KEANE (@PETERKE04296442) September 2, 2024
3.
Change the brand of teabags without telling anyone else in the house. A barrage of tuts and deep sighs will ensue.
— Basket of Cats (@Basket_of_Cats) September 2, 2024
4.
Change your umbrella even though the one you own is not broke.
— £200 a minute since 2005 #glazersout (@glazersleavenow) September 2, 2024
5.
New toothpaste.
— FPL Solicitor (@FPL_Solicitor) September 2, 2024
6.
Buy some new slippers
— Jason Barrett (@JasonDigital) September 2, 2024
7.
sometimes – just sometimes – i buy orange juice with 'bits' in it, rather than smooth pic.twitter.com/7BqQco9Zqk
— Ross (@Rossva1189) September 2, 2024
8.
Just moved the bins around – the blue one now sits between the green and brown bins.
— Mike Perry (@MerryPike) September 2, 2024
9.
Trying the dark-chocolate-covered digestive biscuits instead of the usual milk-chocolate-covered ones.
— Deborah Newell (@litbrit) September 2, 2024
10.
I may change my lightbulb to a different wattage…
— ℝ (@The_East_End) September 2, 2024
11.
Sitting on a different chair/sofa cushion in the living room?
No, you’re right, that’s a step too far.
— Sherry (@ShRudd) September 2, 2024