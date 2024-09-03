The replies to this Sky News story about the rise of the German far right is a grim reminder of that state we’re in now

News far right germany

This week the Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) became the first far-right party to win a German state election since 1945.

The results sent shockwaves of fear and despair across Europe, reports the Guardian.

But not everywhere, as the replies to this Sky News story would suggest.

BREAKING: The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is on track to win a state election for the first time in the countryhttps://t.co/kXbBD1n03l — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 1, 2024

And the responses to the rise of Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla’s AfD, which has talked about tackling an ‘invasion of foreigners’, forced deportation and ‘an end to the misguided path of forced multiculturalisation’ really are a grim reminder of the state we’re in now.

This lot were especially eye-opening.

1.

We want our continent back. Do you understand? — Ben (@b4sed7) September 1, 2024

2.

Off to Germany it is then pic.twitter.com/VOX7GxZUVx — Sir Johnny OBE (@Farmer_Boycie) September 1, 2024

3.

Part of the reason that these “”far right”” parties are starting to win across the west is because of the braindead MSM calling them “far right”. People are tired of your shit. — CEO of the Far Right (@ShitpostMcGoo) September 1, 2024

4.

Great to see . Incoming leftie tears — KW (@Warren_Britain) September 1, 2024

5.

They’re not Far Right they’re centre right. Nobody believes that any more. — Jack Lakeland (@Jack_Lakeland) September 1, 2024

6.