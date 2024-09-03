News far right germany

The replies to this Sky News story about the rise of the German far right is a grim reminder of that state we’re in now

Poke Staff. Updated September 3rd, 2024

This week the Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) became the first far-right party to win a German state election since 1945.

The results sent shockwaves of fear and despair across Europe, reports the Guardian.

But not everywhere, as the replies to this Sky News story would suggest.

And the responses to the rise of Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla’s AfD, which has talked about tackling an ‘invasion of foreigners’, forced deportation and ‘an end to the misguided path of forced multiculturalisation’ really are a grim reminder of the state we’re in now.

This lot were especially eye-opening.

