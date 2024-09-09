Twitter elon musk

Musk says he’ll launch a Starship to Mars in 2 years and the takedowns are out of this world

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 9th, 2024

It’s easy to forget that Elon Musk‘s job isn’t amplifying far right disinformation on social media, but he’s the actual CEO of SpaceX, and he has made a mission to Mars his, well, mission.

He recently posted a prediction relating to that goal.

The first Starships to Mars will launch in 2 years when the next Earth-Mars transfer window opens. These will be uncrewed to test the reliability of landing intact on Mars. If those landings go well, then the first crewed flights to Mars will be in 4 years. Flight rate will grow exponentially from there, with the goal of building a self-sustaining city in about 20 years. Being multiplanetary will vastly increase the probable lifespan of consciousness, as we will no longer have all our eggs, literally and metabolically, on one planet.

Do we need to actually put the ‘Sure, Jan’ gif here, or has it already fully formed in everbody’s head?

The scepticism was stratospheric.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Perhaps Mr Musk could sort some more earthly issues with his products before he worries about getting to Mars.

