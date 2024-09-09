Musk says he’ll launch a Starship to Mars in 2 years and the takedowns are out of this world

Twitter elon musk

It’s easy to forget that Elon Musk‘s job isn’t amplifying far right disinformation on social media, but he’s the actual CEO of SpaceX, and he has made a mission to Mars his, well, mission.

He recently posted a prediction relating to that goal.

Do we need to actually put the ‘Sure, Jan’ gif here, or has it already fully formed in everbody’s head?

The scepticism was stratospheric.

1.

Cannot emphasize enough how much this isn’t gonna happen pic.twitter.com/oBwgfmZzdf — the information pimp (@BirdRespecter) September 8, 2024

2.

3.

I'm looking forward to the ads for crew: pic.twitter.com/nGxdNYCfQE — RetiredPublius (@ProffesorPubli1) September 7, 2024

4.

Things that will not happen part 876 pic.twitter.com/SJ0ZKXpoPz — Dr Adam Rutherford (@AdamRutherford) September 8, 2024

5.

Hasn't he said self driving cars next year for the last six years or something — MissSilverWitch (@MissSilverWitch) September 8, 2024

6.

If Musk was as invested in saving planet earth as he is in plans to travel to another planet we might get somewhere towards safeguarding the future of humanity. https://t.co/uf2viNw8pc — mediafrendzee ☮️☮️ (@mediafrendzee) September 8, 2024

7.

Looking forward to signing our 20 goal a season striker in the Earth-Mars transfer window. Wee green bugger who can play anywhere across the front three. https://t.co/gjXfd5Qp0k — Chaps (@rtchaps84) September 8, 2024

8.

The existence of an Earth-Mars transfer window must mean that there's an Earth-Mars transfer deadline day. Looking forward to the coverage on Sky. — Colin Noble (@oncewassven) September 8, 2024

9.

Aha, and the mathematician in me laughs uncontrollably at the word "exponentially"… ‍♂️ — JustAndy (@JustAndy4849) September 8, 2024

10.

Although this is a Musk deadline. Remember this from 2016? https://t.co/9cvkSFKaF3 pic.twitter.com/vG1Nd80KST — Iain Thomson (@iainthomson) September 8, 2024

11.

Didn't you say in 2011 you would put man on Mars in 10 years? SpaceX hasn't even landed humans on the moon yet. — Gonçalo (@TradMonarchist) September 7, 2024

12.

What is the Earth-Mars transfer window and is it bigger than the Overton Window — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) September 8, 2024

13.

even when lying about a spaceship to mars he can't keep his breeding fetish off his mind https://t.co/WwE3rA4yZJ — Corey in Bayern (@coreyinbayern) September 8, 2024

14.

We are a decade away from sending the first humans off to die horribly from another planet’s radiation https://t.co/NUh2w960pg — Emperor Norton (@ashleynaftule) September 8, 2024

15.

Can you imagine being in a small colony on Mars with him….? — Nick (@NWcreative) September 8, 2024

Perhaps Mr Musk could sort some more earthly issues with his products before he worries about getting to Mars.

he can't even hire people to design a decent looking truck and he thinks we'll be colonizing mars under his guidance — sad.Ops (@based_sadOps) September 8, 2024

