Rob and Romesh turned up in this Hollyoaks prison riot and it might be our favourite TV moment of the year so far
If you’ve ever seen Rob and Romesh Vs over on Sky, it features the two comics (and great mates) learning new skills, breaking into unfamiliar worlds, and essentially making fools of themselves (and occasionally scoring an unlikely triumph).
And one of their new series sees them learning to be stuntmen, and we can only presume this moment from Channel 4’s Hollyaoks which just went viral on Twitter is not entirely unrelated.
And it might just be our favourite TV moment of the year so far.
Warren’s prison break was so worth the wait, it was true #Hollyoaks style pic.twitter.com/rkdlj1XDqW
— alex loves nicola walker (@itsalexworldx) September 8, 2024
Bravo, both!
This isn’t real surely Rob and Romesh in Hollyoaks?
— Corey (@corey_mufc28) September 9, 2024
Yes, yes it is.
Romesh finding the time to pull his jumper down mid brawl killed me off
— Elaine Uzoamaka (@ElaineUzoamaka) September 9, 2024
Good spot!
Was literally pathetic couple of small fights and like 6 people just walk out where’s the logic? Where’s the rest of the screws? The button was hit multiple people should of rushed in there in seconds, lame ass shite
— IGSY (@itzmeigsy) September 8, 2024
Tough crowd.
I thought it was absolute shite.
— Avis Hankin (@AvisHankin) September 8, 2024
Even tougher crowd!
We’re with this person.
Crying why are rob & romesh here https://t.co/Xmu595c7fx
— the infamous (@v3leedsinfidel) September 9, 2024
And this person.
Why does this look like a Harry Hill bit
— Besty Battalion (@BestyBattalion) September 10, 2024
And if that’s put you in the mood for this sort of thing, find out a whole lot more about Rob and Romesh Vs over here.
