Celebrity hollyoaks rob and romesh Sky

Rob and Romesh turned up in this Hollyoaks prison riot and it might be our favourite TV moment of the year so far

John Plunkett. Updated September 10th, 2024

If you’ve ever seen Rob and Romesh Vs over on Sky, it features the two comics (and great mates) learning new skills, breaking into unfamiliar worlds, and essentially making fools of themselves (and occasionally scoring an unlikely triumph).

And one of their new series sees them learning to be stuntmen, and we can only presume this moment from Channel 4’s Hollyaoks which just went viral on Twitter is not entirely unrelated.

And it might just be our favourite TV moment of the year so far.

Bravo, both!

Yes, yes it is.

Good spot!

Tough crowd.

Even tougher crowd!

We’re with this person.

And this person.

And if that’s put you in the mood for this sort of thing, find out a whole lot more about Rob and Romesh Vs over here.

READ MORE

Armando Iannucci has been owning Elon Musk one tweet at a time and it’s simply glorious

Source @itsalexworldx