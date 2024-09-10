Rob and Romesh turned up in this Hollyoaks prison riot and it might be our favourite TV moment of the year so far

Celebrity hollyoaks rob and romesh Sky

If you’ve ever seen Rob and Romesh Vs over on Sky, it features the two comics (and great mates) learning new skills, breaking into unfamiliar worlds, and essentially making fools of themselves (and occasionally scoring an unlikely triumph).

And one of their new series sees them learning to be stuntmen, and we can only presume this moment from Channel 4’s Hollyaoks which just went viral on Twitter is not entirely unrelated.

And it might just be our favourite TV moment of the year so far.

Warren’s prison break was so worth the wait, it was true #Hollyoaks style pic.twitter.com/rkdlj1XDqW — alex loves nicola walker (@itsalexworldx) September 8, 2024

This isn’t real surely Rob and Romesh in Hollyoaks? — Corey (@corey_mufc28) September 9, 2024

Romesh finding the time to pull his jumper down mid brawl killed me off — Elaine Uzoamaka (@ElaineUzoamaka) September 9, 2024

Was literally pathetic couple of small fights and like 6 people just walk out where’s the logic? Where’s the rest of the screws? The button was hit multiple people should of rushed in there in seconds, lame ass shite — IGSY (@itzmeigsy) September 8, 2024

I thought it was absolute shite. — Avis Hankin (@AvisHankin) September 8, 2024

Crying why are rob & romesh here https://t.co/Xmu595c7fx — the infamous (@v3leedsinfidel) September 9, 2024

Why does this look like a Harry Hill bit — Besty Battalion (@BestyBattalion) September 10, 2024

And if that’s put you in the mood for this sort of thing, find out a whole lot more about Rob and Romesh Vs over here.

