Tommy Robinson is returning to the UK to ‘protest outside 10 Downing Street’ and this is surely the only response you need

Tommy Robinson – real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon – has announced he is returning to the Uk a month after fleeing the, sorry, going on holiday after he was charged with contempt of court.

Not only that, an excited-looking Robinson announced he’d be holding a protest outside 10 Downing Street to ‘unite the kingdom once again’.

I AM COMING HOME

It’s fight or flight

We will fight , I’m coming home to unite the kingdom once again . This time on @Keir_Starmer doorstep. 10 Downing Street 26th of October . A peaceful show of resistance to his tyranny . We will also premier our latest documentary . Make… — Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) September 8, 2024

If you want to hear what he had to say about it (but honestly, no need).

October 26th 2024 This is the most important date in recent times. Britain needs each and everyone of you. Stand against the tyranny at 10 Downing Street. We will not back down. Death, prison or glory. WE WANT OUR COUNTRY BACK! Your intimidation has not worked… pic.twitter.com/TTnxoxnpZl — Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) September 9, 2024

And it prompted no end of comment, including lots of people keen to know just exactly what he was going on about.

2.

I have literally no idea what he’s talking about, anyone? pic.twitter.com/Byq6pvCCJd — Brendan May (@bmay) September 9, 2024

Is it a prelude to the inevitable ‘we need your donations’ ? ‍♀️ — MollyMoub (@QueenMoub) September 9, 2024

3.

He is very red in the face whatever it is. — Deborah Meaden (@DeborahMeaden) September 9, 2024

It is much easier to understand with the sound off — neil orpen (@neilorpen) September 9, 2024

There was also a bit of helpful background about the Yaxley-Lennon story so far.

4.

Most people seemed to conclude something similar to this.

I’d rather be given medical advice from a jacket potato. https://t.co/T3jBrrg9v3 — Paul Litchfield (@MrPLitchfield) September 9, 2024

And we particularly liked this.

To be accurate, not even Tommy Robinson is Tommy Robinson. pic.twitter.com/SjP2dV1rKB — Mr Roger Quimbly (@RogerQuimbly) September 9, 2024

But the best response to the EDL founder’s imminent return and planned Downing Street protest was surely this.

You're back because you're in court the following Monday. Also, that's a Saturday. PM will be at Chequers. You're shouting at a house.@TRobinsonNewEra pic.twitter.com/jq6fZPzn6R — Mr Tibbles (@GBGreatAgain) September 9, 2024

No more questions, your honour.

You’re shouting at a screen cap! — Rebartic (@Rebartic) September 9, 2024

If so, what are you doing? — Mr Tibbles (@GBGreatAgain) September 9, 2024

My favourite part is where he tells the world “I’m coming home to unite the kingdom once again” like he’s done it before. Omg Tommy, tell me you have a god complex without telling me you have a god complex. — Claire (@clairebubblepop) September 10, 2024

Christ on a bike! Little Tommeh is so far up himself, he’ll need a stepladder to get out — The Squish ️‍️‍⚧♿ (@Sassysquish) September 9, 2024

And if you like it especially NSFW.

Please tell him he's a cunt from me. I can't because – using that massive courage and love of free speech he talks about – he's blocked me. — Food, Fun and Premier League Forest (@FoodFunForest) September 9, 2024

