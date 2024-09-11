Elon Musk’s response to Taylor Swift endorsing Kamala Harris has got people reaching for the brain bleach

US elon musk Taylor Swift us election

People have been waiting with baited breath to see whether Taylor Swift would endorse Kamala Harris or Donald Trump. LOL. Just kidding, we all knew what she was going to say – it was just a question of when and how.

The when turned out to be just after the presidential debate, and the how was this –

Here are a few immediate reactions.

“With love and hope, Taylor Swift

Childless Cat Lady” BOOM pic.twitter.com/zh7X6Hufkr — Sarah Spain (@SarahSpain) September 11, 2024

Taylor Swift signing off her Instagram post with “childless cat lady” will haunt J.D. Vance for the rest of his life. — Ally Sammarco (@Ally_Sammarco) September 11, 2024

Taylor Swift just endorsed Kamala Harris. Here's why that's bad news for Kamala Harris. — New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) September 11, 2024

Elon Musk‘s immediate reaction was a very different kettle of fish.

We’ll let the comments do the talking.

1.

No one has ever been as divorced as Elon Musk offering to impregnate Taylor Swift. Fucking weirdo. pic.twitter.com/BNeCGRIBq1 — Charlotte Clymer (@cmclymer) September 11, 2024

2.

Pretty sure Taylor Swift wouldn't touch Elon Musk with a ten foot pole. pic.twitter.com/eH345Ol4t1 — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) September 11, 2024

3.

Taylor Swift: I’m endorsing Harris in part because I believe a woman’s right to choose is important Elon: I will impregnate you pic.twitter.com/55wJjXoR7h — Deva Hazarika (@devahaz) September 11, 2024

4.

Elon Musk has a special skill for making things incredibly creepy and weird pic.twitter.com/46xu8VX2Lg — Gabe Sanchez (@iamgabesanchez) September 11, 2024

5.

Elon Musk is not very bright… But he’s also weird and painfully unfunny. pic.twitter.com/ywbM3E4069 — Alastair McAlpine, MD (@AlastairMcA30) September 11, 2024

6.

What level of divorced is it to tweet an offer to impregnate Taylor Swift? pic.twitter.com/HfYXUewlAd — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) September 11, 2024

7.

dawg this is creepy and weird https://t.co/idagSE33Ko — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) September 11, 2024

8.

wtf??? Why are you all so damn weird — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) September 11, 2024

9.

gross piece of shit that runs this website https://t.co/ZGKm72TfQP — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) September 11, 2024

10.

So this is what ick looks like. — ᖘ (@_pinkrantz) September 11, 2024

11.

Wouldn't you love to see Elmo say that to Taylor in front of Travis Kelce? https://t.co/UIy8oSaxWq — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) September 11, 2024

12.

is elon musk just openly sexually harassing taylor swift pic.twitter.com/x7D0pwNGS0 — Rx (Sun Cult Priestess) ️‍ (@Staroxvia) September 11, 2024

13.

I am just… trying to think what would ever possess a human to think this is an appropriate thing to say. https://t.co/k3dQ2wbVNk — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) September 11, 2024

14.

15.

It's sad that he has no one in his life to explain to him why this is creepy https://t.co/sLwlaHVvSO — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) September 11, 2024

Finally, Billy Baldwin hit Musk with this.

Will Taylor Swift fans ever buy a Tesla now? — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) September 11, 2024

