Elon Musk’s response to Taylor Swift endorsing Kamala Harris has got people reaching for the brain bleach

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 11th, 2024

People have been waiting with baited breath to see whether Taylor Swift would endorse Kamala Harris or Donald Trump. LOL. Just kidding, we all knew what she was going to say – it was just a question of when and how.

The when turned out to be just after the presidential debate, and the how was this –

Here are a few immediate reactions.

Elon Musk‘s immediate reaction was a very different kettle of fish.

Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life

We’ll let the comments do the talking.

Finally, Billy Baldwin hit Musk with this.

