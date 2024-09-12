Women queued up to outsmart this smug conservative over abortion and this queen totally nailed it

US takedowns

Here’s a format we haven’t seen before, 25 liberal college students queuing up to outsmart a single conservative, in this case Charlie Kirk, conservative commentator best known for founding Turning Point USA.

The topic was abortion, and when it came to this woman’s turn the exchange things got interesting, really interesting. And the exchange went wildly viral because, well, watch.

oh she ate him UP im actually obsessed with her wow pic.twitter.com/34IEqTIfYc — belak️ (@kalebjackson00) September 10, 2024

Boom.

to anyone defending him, pls realize he also said this pic.twitter.com/7aoqg9w6pd — belak️ (@kalebjackson00) September 10, 2024

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

Knew she was coming to cook when I saw this face. pic.twitter.com/zGUZ5lAP5f — Bambi♡ (@yxngweaveB) September 10, 2024

Damn he’s dumb, see the way he was able to evade having the real conversation tho? Deflection is how they survive. — Smith ⚡️ (@lifestyleofcs) September 10, 2024

He lost me w 6 week old fetuses have finger prints cause no tf they dont who told him that bc fingerprints dont form until 23 weeks into the pregnancy — Janae (@allurenae) September 10, 2024

dude started making zero sense at the end — sb (@ITISMESB) September 10, 2024

Fetus does not mean “little human being” in latin… — Already Sick of You (@alreadysickofu2) September 10, 2024

calling a fetus a parasite is OD. — (@likethegamers) September 10, 2024

its a scientific classification for how the fetus conducts itself in utero. you are likely attaching the stigma of the word “parasite” to what is a correct categorization for this scenario. its actually not extra because if she compromised an called a fetus a baby, he wins. — belak️ (@kalebjackson00) September 10, 2024

Just in case you were wondering about the format …

Errr can someone explain what the red flags mean? — louisa de pointe du lac (@daoldsoul) September 10, 2024

those who arent in the chair raise their flag when they feel the speaker in the chair needs to be switched out with another. if it gets to 11, thats the majority and the one in the chair will be switched out. — belak️ (@kalebjackson00) September 10, 2024

And if it’s put you in the mood, you can watch the whole thing here.

