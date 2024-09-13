Entertainment donald trump The Simpsons

The Simpsons’ Hank Azaria gets the (hopefully) last word on Trump’s unhinged Springfield cats and dogs claim

Poke Staff. Updated September 13th, 2024

Donald Trump may not have won the debate against Kamala Harris – which is to say he absolutely positively did not win the debate with Kamala Harris – but he certainly came away with the award for ‘Most memorable Moment’.

It begins at 1:02.

Because he specifically mentioned Springfield, there was an inevitable slew of Simpsons memes and jokes. One comedian even edited Trump’s racist nonsense into a Simpsons song.

Hank Azaria – the amazing actor behind the voices of several Simpsons characters – used his unique position to have the last word – we hope – on the dogs and cats of Springfield.

“People are eating dogs? Wait a minute – hot dogs?

Oh, cats …Mr. Katz is eating hot dogs? No?

People are eating dogs and cats. People are eating dogs and cats in Springfield?

Are they good?”

People were grateful for the special performance.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

We would definitely watch this.

Hank’s fellow Simpsons cast member had some words of reassurance.

Donald Trump's 'eating the dogs' claim was even funnier in front of a live audience

