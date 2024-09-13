The Simpsons’ Hank Azaria gets the (hopefully) last word on Trump’s unhinged Springfield cats and dogs claim

Entertainment donald trump The Simpsons

Donald Trump may not have won the debate against Kamala Harris – which is to say he absolutely positively did not win the debate with Kamala Harris – but he certainly came away with the award for ‘Most memorable Moment’.

It begins at 1:02.

Omg Trump takes the bait and starts rambling about crowd sizes and repeats baseless claims about immigrants eating pets and gets fact checked Kamala Harris immediately capitalizes on it pic.twitter.com/naaXf1GFiq — Acyn (@Acyn) September 11, 2024

Because he specifically mentioned Springfield, there was an inevitable slew of Simpsons memes and jokes. One comedian even edited Trump’s racist nonsense into a Simpsons song.

Hank Azaria – the amazing actor behind the voices of several Simpsons characters – used his unique position to have the last word – we hope – on the dogs and cats of Springfield.

Chief Wiggum, Springfield PD, here… they’re doing WHAT? pic.twitter.com/KiK3srkb0i — Hank Azaria (@HankAzaria) September 12, 2024

“People are eating dogs? Wait a minute – hot dogs? Oh, cats …Mr. Katz is eating hot dogs? No? People are eating dogs and cats. People are eating dogs and cats in Springfield? Are they good?”

People were grateful for the special performance.

Needed this https://t.co/KrnESqJ1EJ — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) September 12, 2024

Hank Azaria (the voice of many characters on The Simpsons, including Chief Wiggum) has entered the chat, and it’s 110% worth cranking the sound up https://t.co/8Fmce3umW3 — Paula Pant (@AffordAnything) September 12, 2024

They obviously dialed the real number…912 — ℙ™ (@papisaurus) September 12, 2024

If I had a fraction of his talent, oh man the things I would say and do to telemarketers on the phone. — Wulf (@Perfectwulf) September 12, 2024

I love the internet. https://t.co/ia9ELAkUzI — Joey Palacios – Texas Public Radio (@Joeycules) September 12, 2024

Hank Azaria for the win!! https://t.co/wNbzFCzJR2 — Cassandra (@MsFickleReader) September 12, 2024

Hank Azaria wins the Springfield cats & dogs meme contest. https://t.co/uuQEXtG8WD — julian/juliet **BLM** ️‍️‍⚧️ (@julianet_2317) September 12, 2024

Looks like Chief Wiggum’s gonna need more donuts to handle this one! — Bilal Waris (@BilalSulehrya) September 12, 2024

We would definitely watch this.

The Simpsons have got to do an episode joking about this — Hannah Cassidy (@hannah_cassidy) September 12, 2024

Hank’s fellow Simpsons cast member had some words of reassurance.

As a resident—actually, many residents of Springfield—I can assure everyone that we’re not even eating cartoon cats and dogs. — Harry Shearer (@theharryshearer) September 11, 2024

Donald Trump’s ‘eating the dogs’ claim was even funnier in front of a live audience

Source Hank Azaria Image Screengrab