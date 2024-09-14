This fabulous moment when British Gas didn’t get the joke just went viral again and it’s an all-time best in class
As you might already have guessed it’s not the first time we’ve written a post about this and it probably won’t be the last – same time next year, folks?
But the third anniversary of this epic misunderstanding on Twitter has just sent it viral again, shared by the always followable @pandamoanimum who was of course responsible for the original tweet.
And just in case that’s tricky to read in full …
Will never cease to make our day better.
Lol. Were they even tagged?
— Dom on the Left (@VirtualDom) September 13, 2024
Nope. They obviously just do searches for anyone who mentions British Gas.
— Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) September 13, 2024
A bit of pot noodle just flew out my nose I snorted so hard. Chinese chow mein for anyone wondering.
— Charlie (@charlieD_74) September 13, 2024
Just glorious.
— SomersetWhovian #StandWithUkraine (@ClaireCopperman) September 13, 2024
It will never get old
— Same old shite (@jeremyw35302292) September 13, 2024
And 3 years on, I still think it was him.
— Nick Corbett (@Corbo_) September 13, 2024
Source @pandamoanimum