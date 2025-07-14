Politics California JD Vance

JD Vance clapped back at criticism of his Disneyland visit and got magnificently owned – 17 replies to send him packing back to DC

Saul Hutson. Updated July 14th, 2025

JD Vance went on a leisurely trip to Disneyland with his family this weekend because… well, there’s really not much going on in the world right now that needs his attention, right? As is the case with anything this hillbilly does, the trip offered him a chance to prove just how out of touch he is with the American people.

When California governor, Gavin Newsom, offered a striking takedown of his visit and how tone deaf it appeared to the rest of us watching at home, Vance tried to deflect. It didn’t go well.

Here’s what Newsom had to say about Vance’s trip:

Here’s how Vance responded back:

And here’s how quickly and deftly Twitter sent Vance home to Washington with his tail between his legs.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2