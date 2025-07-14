JD Vance clapped back at criticism of his Disneyland visit and got magnificently owned – 17 replies to send him packing back to DC

Politics California JD Vance

JD Vance went on a leisurely trip to Disneyland with his family this weekend because… well, there’s really not much going on in the world right now that needs his attention, right? As is the case with anything this hillbilly does, the trip offered him a chance to prove just how out of touch he is with the American people.

When California governor, Gavin Newsom, offered a striking takedown of his visit and how tone deaf it appeared to the rest of us watching at home, Vance tried to deflect. It didn’t go well.

Here’s what Newsom had to say about Vance’s trip:

Hope you enjoy your family time, @JDVance. The families you’re tearing apart certainly won’t. https://t.co/GjvIUg8I2B — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) July 12, 2025

Here’s how Vance responded back:

Had a great time, thanks https://t.co/dKKA76mqhd — JD Vance (@JDVance) July 13, 2025

And here’s how quickly and deftly Twitter sent Vance home to Washington with his tail between his legs.

1.

If Vance called California a “war zone,” why is he vacationing there with his wife and children? — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) July 13, 2025

2.

How is that possible when CA is in the throes of a lawless apocalypse requiring the failing Trump administration to illegally station National Guards troops and Marines in Los Angeles? Is it because every single bit of that fairy tale is a lie you just disproved? — Mark Banker (@themarkbanker) July 13, 2025

3.

Did you find the Epstein files at Disneyland? — Wayne Waldrop (@WayneWaldropW) July 13, 2025

4.

JD Vance at Disney pic.twitter.com/iFM1RFKb05 — Autism Capital (@AutismCapital) July 13, 2025

5.

Republicans, the party of pricks who think they’re funny. — RainManSuite (@rainmansuite) July 14, 2025

6.

You went on vacation to a state that you trashed? That’s interesting. — JustTheFacts! ⚓️ (@JustTheFacts_68) July 13, 2025

7.

You won’t be saying the same about Hell. — Jvnior (@JvniorLive) July 13, 2025

