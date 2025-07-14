‘When have you ever said ‘that’s not how that works’ while watching a movie?’ – 24 things films and TV get very wrong

Entertainment r/AskReddit

There’s a real joy in sitting down in the cinema or on your sofa and allowing yourself to be transported to a new world, indulging fully in genuine escapist pleasure… until you’re rudely bumped back into reality by witnessing something that you know to be utterly incorrect.

They’ve been chatting about this on the AskReddit page after user Sleepavoider posed this question:

‘When have you ever said ‘that’s not how that fucking works’ while watching a movie/show?’

And lots of offended people jumped in with examples of things they had witnessed that were completely wide of the mark.

1.

‘The worst ever example I saw of the ‘zoom and enhance’ trope was in the show Designated Survivor. Using a security camera, they zoomed in on a cup and were able to resolve a usable finger print. I wanted to like that show so much, but stuff like that just ruined it for me.’

–CraigKostelecky

2.

”I’ll create a GUI interface using visual basic, see if I can track an IP address.”

–Pockysocks

3.

‘When people awake from a long coma and seconds later they function perfectly fine. I’ve seen people being in a coma for a few days and having to re-learn a shocking number of basic body functions, ranging from speaking to all kinds of movements.’

–GrandElemental

4.

‘Any character carrying a cup of coffee in anything, ever. You can tell there’s no liquid in that cup because it’s weightless! Just put cold water in it!’

–SomeonesDrunkNephew

5.

‘Anytime when someone ties a rope around their waist for safety. Yeah, that will prevent you from hitting the ground, but you’d still crush all your internal organs and snap your spine.’

–nowhereman136

6.

‘Launch scene in Armageddon. Shuttles launching right next to each other, booster jettison right next to each other, barrel rolls, etc. I know it’s not a movie to be taken seriously but come on.’

–Ham_Porters_Freckles

7.

‘Every time a medical drama shows the show’s main doctors running CT/MRI scans of the patient.’

–qawsedrf12

8.

‘Or meeting the ambulance in the bay. I rarely get nurses, much less doctors.’

–oldlaxer

9.

‘In The Bee Movie, flowers all over the city are wilting. So save them, the bees spray pollen on them. Uh, that’s not what pollen does.’

–ClownfishSoup

10.

‘At the beginning of John Wick he is pumping gas when he meets the baddies. The newspapers & plates make it very clear they’re in New Jersey. YOU DON’T PUMP YOUR OWN GAS IN NEW JERSEY.’

–basura_trash

11.

‘There was a Star Trek: Next Generation episode where they were talking about an icy planet, and they gave its temperature as something like –290 Celsius.

‘Which is below absolute zero.’

–Tim-oBedlam

12.

”We found a new element not on the periodic table! It lasted for less than a microsecond and now we all have radiation poisoning! Well, those of us that weren’t killed in the blast, that is!”

–topological_rabbit