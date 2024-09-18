Twitter elon musk

Elon Musk thinks President Harris would ban X and have him arrested – 16 thorough owns

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 18th, 2024

On more than one occasion, Donald Trump has said that he would become a dictator on day one of a second term in the White House, vowing to dismantle the Department of Justice and bring their remit under the power of the President.

He has threatened revenge on his perceived enemies.

Yet those aren’t the things that keep Elon Musk awake at night. In response to a suspiciously faithful follower named DogeDesigner, he signalled that he believes a Harris-Walz administration would shut down X …and arrest him.

Doge designer: If Kamala/Walz win, their first move will be to ban and arrest Elon Musk. Protect your right to free speech before it's too late. Vote wisely this time. Musk: Yup

If only he’d listened to this guy.

@elonmusk For Twitter to deserve public trust, it must be politically neutral, which effectively means upsetting the far right and the far left equally

As always, many Muskophants weighed in, stroking the billionaire’s ego and feeding his paranoia, but not everybody had drunk the KoolAid.

Armando Iannucci kept things simple.

