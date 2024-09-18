Elon Musk thinks President Harris would ban X and have him arrested – 16 thorough owns

Twitter elon musk

On more than one occasion, Donald Trump has said that he would become a dictator on day one of a second term in the White House, vowing to dismantle the Department of Justice and bring their remit under the power of the President.

Also Trump: I will be a dictator on day one pic.twitter.com/d0otie4H6C https://t.co/jjopEuwcvz — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) April 14, 2024

He has threatened revenge on his perceived enemies.

Trump: Sometimes revenge can be justified, I have to be honest pic.twitter.com/YrO1jaoCgx — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) June 7, 2024

Yet those aren’t the things that keep Elon Musk awake at night. In response to a suspiciously faithful follower named DogeDesigner, he signalled that he believes a Harris-Walz administration would shut down X …and arrest him.

If only he’d listened to this guy.

As always, many Muskophants weighed in, stroking the billionaire’s ego and feeding his paranoia, but not everybody had drunk the KoolAid.

1.

The ginormous ego to think this would be their first move…. — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) September 17, 2024

2.

Drama Queen continues his running conversation with his own burner account. pic.twitter.com/4jxxWmkwMA — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 17, 2024

3.

I think you know this isn’t true, don’t you? — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) September 17, 2024

4.

mildly surprised that the only thing stopping x from being banned and elon from being arrested is biden being president. especially at 81. — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) September 17, 2024

5.

you’re such an annoying little drama queen nobody is trying to arrest your dumb ass lol — caleb hearon (@calebsaysthings) September 17, 2024

6.

Interested in a wager? — James Medlock (@jdcmedlock) September 17, 2024

7.

With what evidence are you saying this? Amplifying click bait fear mongering is shameful. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) September 17, 2024

8.

Have you committed a crime? — Mike Harvey (@electMikeHarvey) September 17, 2024

9.

This man wants to pretend like he’s persecuted so bad https://t.co/PaWfytnApU — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) September 18, 2024

10.

How pathetic is it? The richest, most paranoid troll in the world talks to himself online. You're not fooling anyone Elon. It's obvious that you are DogeDesigner. #PatheticWeirdAndCreepy pic.twitter.com/g2D3xmuJkM — Maggie Greene Rhee #Roleplay (@Hilltop__Leader) September 18, 2024

11.

Oh… you think they’re going to arrest you? pic.twitter.com/vY6b3Ud7gj — Lyss❤️Аліса (@lyssafella) September 17, 2024

12.

You better get your crystal ball serviced… Your prognostication of the future is fantasy at worst. — Dave the Blind Guy (@DaveWarnedYou) September 17, 2024

13.

Proving to be the extremist we thought you were. You clearly don’t learn to stop posting dumb things. — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) September 17, 2024

14.

The oligarchy is getting paranoid. https://t.co/CFH0uN2XIC — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) September 17, 2024

15.

"If Kamala/Walz win, their first move will be to ban X and arrest Elon Musk"

I was already voting for Kamala. You don't gotta convince me to do it anymore. https://t.co/7OrZEwfbJj — Scrawn (@Scrawn_YT) September 17, 2024

16.

We can only hope… — TheRealThelmaJohnson (@TheRealThelmaJ1) September 18, 2024

Armando Iannucci kept things simple.

