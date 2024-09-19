14 claws-out takedowns after a Trump fan raised the ‘litter boxes in schools’ nonsense all over again

US MAGA us election

Donald Trump held what is known as a town hall in Flint, Michigan on Tuesday, where he spoke with his former White House Press Secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, as well as taking questions from the audience.

During the session, he ranted about windmills in response to a question about grocery prices, and boasted that rising sea levels would give him more waterfront property – if you were wondering how well it went.

Exactly, as Kamala Harris pointed out in their debate, people are getting tired of Donald Trump's rhetoric! They're leaving in droves at tonight's rally in Flint, Michigan…EARLY! pic.twitter.com/Q8uiCpZ6q6 — Damaan, AKA "Philly's Finest"! (@Damaan4u33) September 18, 2024

As the MAGA faithful queued to get into the venue (before queuing to get out of the venue), Right Side Broadcasting Network – a heavily pro-Trump channel – spoke to the crowd, including to one woman who had concerns about schools.

Woman at Trump’s Town Hall today says we need Trump back because children are terrified in schools because they’re putting litter boxes in the bathrooms. pic.twitter.com/eC8hNIXoQz — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 17, 2024

“These kids are terrified. They have more put into litter boxes in the bathrooms and everything else, instead of teaching our kids.”

In case it passed under your radar, this harks back to some widespread nonsense about children insisting on having a litter box in school because they identfy as cats, as peddled by Katharine Birbalsingh, ‘Britain’s strictest headmistress’. It’s one of the most ‘Didn’t happen’ things in the history of stuff not happening.

The Trump fan’s misdirected concern certainly raised some eyebrows.

In the history of stupid fucking cults, this is far & away the fucking stupidest. https://t.co/OVNYfJckRp — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 17, 2024

It's amazing these people know how to breathe. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) September 17, 2024

The litterbox in the bathroom is my litmus test at work and the real world. If I hear someone saying that, I know they're morons. — Bill DeMayo (@BDeMayo) September 17, 2024

and we are supposed to respect these people? Nope. Nope. cc: @RadioFreeTom — Jen "We aren't going back " Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 18, 2024

We would have thousands of videos of these litter boxes if they actually existed. https://t.co/XlqorXfZQ1 — Matt ⚜️ ♏️ (@RaiseTheBoot) September 17, 2024

It’s the craziest crap you’ve ever heard because it’s not actually true. — Iji! 日本 (@IjiDrach) September 18, 2024

Haha. I’d probably be more worried about my children not having potable water. Right, Flint? https://t.co/T1Oje4uVdT — Gisele ☮️ (@Gisele23935327) September 17, 2024

These have to be actors, because nobody is this stupid, are they? Please tell me they aren’t this stupid! — PPT@MJP (@MJPalermo10) September 17, 2024

This is absolutely the ONLY reason that children are terrified in schools and NO OTHER REASON. https://t.co/MRtcVYQ62g — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) September 17, 2024

I don’t know what’s more troubling… Her comment, Or the fact she has a kid. — Travis Matthew (@Matthewtravis08) September 17, 2024

I am a teacher and there are no litter boxes in the bathrooms! For crying out loud. https://t.co/SZfDbnxzTk — Kate (@kated8c1) September 17, 2024

I can't compete with anyone that dumb. How do you teach an idiot facts? — Brown Eyed Susan (@smc429) September 17, 2024

I'll provide some clarification. There's a bunch of childless cat ladies that work in our nation's schools. They bring their cats to school sometimes. So that's what the litter boxes are for. And occasionally some kids get confused . — Geoff #HarrisWalz2024 (@GeoffBrown82) September 17, 2024

This us why Harris challenged Americans to view Trump rallies. No more hiding the crazy on FOX. — MIchael Hill (Inveterate Interloper) (@TreysNewTruth) September 17, 2024

There is a genuinely horrific reason why some teachers have litter in buckets in their classrooms.

The reason there is litter in your kids classroom is for it to be used as a go-bucket during a school shooting. Since Donald Trump has promised to do fuck all about gun violence, if you don’t want litter in your kids’ classrooms, you should be voting for Harris. https://t.co/CC1L9eTwER — Emily A. The Spirit of Jezebel (@emzorbit) September 18, 2024

