US MAGA us election

14 claws-out takedowns after a Trump fan raised the ‘litter boxes in schools’ nonsense all over again

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 19th, 2024

Donald Trump held what is known as a town hall in Flint, Michigan on Tuesday, where he spoke with his former White House Press Secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, as well as taking questions from the audience.

During the session, he ranted about windmills in response to a question about grocery prices, and boasted that rising sea levels would give him more waterfront property – if you were wondering how well it went.

As the MAGA faithful queued to get into the venue (before queuing to get out of the venue), Right Side Broadcasting Network – a heavily pro-Trump channel – spoke to the crowd, including to one woman who had concerns about schools.

“These kids are terrified. They have more put into litter boxes in the bathrooms and everything else, instead of teaching our kids.”

In case it passed under your radar, this harks back to some widespread nonsense about children insisting on having a litter box in school because they identfy as cats, as peddled by Katharine Birbalsingh, ‘Britain’s strictest headmistress’. It’s one of the most ‘Didn’t happen’ things in the history of stuff not happening.

The Trump fan’s misdirected concern certainly raised some eyebrows.

There is a genuinely horrific reason why some teachers have litter in buckets in their classrooms.

