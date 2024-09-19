US donald trump

Trump thinks everyone agrees he won the debate – and ‘everyone’ begged to differ

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 19th, 2024

Despite what is being described as a second assassination attempt on Donald Trump, there has been no surge in the polls for the former President, and as the gunman didn’t even get a look at him, never mind a shot, he can’t garner sympathy or admiration with an oversized dressing.

In that atmosphere, he decided to press on with his claim that he won the debate against Kamala Harris, which has as much credibility as his claim to have won the 2020 election.

There was much eye rolling and stroking of chins. These were the understandably sceptical responses.

For the absence of doubt …

Image Screengrab