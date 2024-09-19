Trump thinks everyone agrees he won the debate – and ‘everyone’ begged to differ

US donald trump

Despite what is being described as a second assassination attempt on Donald Trump, there has been no surge in the polls for the former President, and as the gunman didn’t even get a look at him, never mind a shot, he can’t garner sympathy or admiration with an oversized dressing.

In that atmosphere, he decided to press on with his claim that he won the debate against Kamala Harris, which has as much credibility as his claim to have won the 2020 election.

Finally everyone is agreeing that I won the Debate with Kamala. It was like a delayed reaction but, as one Political Pundit said, “Trump is still the G.O.A.T.” Donald Trump Truth Social 10:09 PM EST 09/17/24 @realDonaldTrump — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) September 18, 2024

There was much eye rolling and stroking of chins. These were the understandably sceptical responses.

It was like a delayed reaction. pic.twitter.com/5dWtxZkVeM — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 18, 2024

“Everyone” includes you and me. Do you think Trump won the debate? Spoiler alert: I do not. pic.twitter.com/RPFmlzjQZC — Scottacular (@Scottcrates) September 18, 2024

Posted an hour ago. He is delusionally insane—more so every day. pic.twitter.com/SlNvJyj7lx — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) September 18, 2024

Imagine thinking this delusional, narcissistic buffoon should become the president of the US pic.twitter.com/cBZT6FBo6n — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 18, 2024

“Everyone is agreeing that I won the debate.” Trump never stops gaslighting. Literally no one thinks he won the debate. pic.twitter.com/LAuhh5dfbz — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 18, 2024

It still amazes me that someone this massively delusional is who the GOP can offer. — (@ChidiNwatu) September 18, 2024

I'm not a betting man but I bet she'd debate you on that. pic.twitter.com/mxRLKWm4hq — Rock Built Spoken Word (@WordBuilt) September 18, 2024

He could be the G.O.A.T, if G.O.A.T. means Get Out of Attica Temporarily. pic.twitter.com/4YzQ4UjH4u — Jane (@JaneVoter2018) September 18, 2024

This is what happens when a nepo baby who has been given participation trophies his entire life cannot find solace from the indisputable facts of his failure. He suffered a narcissistic injury from which he will likely never recover. This is what being haunted looks like. https://t.co/fxh46FH62W — Scott Charles, MAPP, FCPP (@TheScottCharles) September 18, 2024

She KICKED YOUR ASS! pic.twitter.com/WZHmKZCMrI — And Still I Rise (@invictis117) September 18, 2024

Even the Generals said, they said Sir, Sir, you lost the debate. Stop embarrassing yourself & yr maga base. They said, Sir, Sir, you are an enormous embarrassment… — renee/Sisyphus ☮ (@777rene) September 18, 2024

Yup. It’s official. He’s lost his damn mind even more so than before. There’s not an honest person who watched that debate and would say he won. — Isiah Sanders (@MrZaySanders) September 18, 2024

“Goat” has two very different definitions, doesn’t it? Oh, btw, literally no one who doesn’t live up Trump’s colon thinks he won the debate. He threw up on his own shoes. https://t.co/NbOdf0faGE — AJ Believes In , La (@aag_aj) September 18, 2024

For the absence of doubt …

