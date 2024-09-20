US comebacks kamala harris

An Elon Musk fan trolled Kamala Harris’s appearance and was schooled into the next century

John Plunkett. Updated September 20th, 2024

To the US elections now, where never let it be said that the issues being debated are superficial and, you might say, skin deep.

We say this after @jackunheard – ‘American | Breaking News | Is The Future of Media’ posted this picture (and close-up picture) of Kamala Harris, asking his followers: ‘Is this normal?’


And we’re glad he did – in a way – because it prompted lots of on-point replies like this.

And indeed this.

But no-one said it better than this person.

And specifically, the ‘readers added context’ note which was subsequently attached to it.

‘As humans age, skin tends to lose its elasticity due to the lower collagen and elastin proteins being produced within the body. This is a completely normal process, generally starting between the ages of 25-33.’

No more questions, your honour.

READ MORE

Alison Moyet had the very best response for these bigoted ‘reply guys’ bothering her on Twitter and had everyone cheering

Source @anyamrch