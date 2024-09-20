An Elon Musk fan trolled Kamala Harris’s appearance and was schooled into the next century

US comebacks kamala harris

To the US elections now, where never let it be said that the issues being debated are superficial and, you might say, skin deep.

We say this after @jackunheard – ‘American | Breaking News | Is The Future of Media’ posted this picture (and close-up picture) of Kamala Harris, asking his followers: ‘Is this normal?’



And we’re glad he did – in a way – because it prompted lots of on-point replies like this.

Dude, take this post down. Don’t go down this road . — Colleen Caliendo (@ColleenCaliend2) September 19, 2024

And indeed this.

Is this ? pic.twitter.com/bwG0kMoHNF — Blue Lion Politics (@bluelionpolitix) September 19, 2024

But no-one said it better than this person.

And specifically, the ‘readers added context’ note which was subsequently attached to it.

‘As humans age, skin tends to lose its elasticity due to the lower collagen and elastin proteins being produced within the body. This is a completely normal process, generally starting between the ages of 25-33.’

No more questions, your honour.

Kamala looks really good for her age, these people are weird — Romlib (@romlib_) September 19, 2024

men used to go to war and now they're crying when they see naturally aging woman — Follyyyy (@wtffolly_) September 19, 2024

Complaining about wrinkles on kamala when trump is fucking orange — vegetableoil (@moidmoder) September 19, 2024

„Is this normal….? *Shows photo of a woman* Just say you’ve never seen a woman before pic.twitter.com/idBaY02Ha7 — lara (@Schl0tterbeck) September 19, 2024

READ MORE

Alison Moyet had the very best response for these bigoted ‘reply guys’ bothering her on Twitter and had everyone cheering

Source @anyamrch