Tim Farron’s 80-second take on immigration surprised a large part of the internet into agreeing with Tim Farron

To the studios of BBC1’s Question Time now – no, stick with us – where former Lib Dem leader for 15 minutes Tim Farron had his say on how best to solve the UK’s not fit for purpose immigration system right now.

And it had the unexpected effect of surprising a large part of the internet into agreeing with Tim Farron. It’s only 80 seconds or so and it’s 80 seconds or so very well spent.

Tim Farron, “The unpleasantness about this debate is only matched by the lack of proper information” #BBCQT “85% of refugees settle in the country next to where they come from” “The French take 3x more refugees than we do” “The Germans take 4x more refugees than we do” “If… pic.twitter.com/Ih6LbMADvI — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) September 19, 2024

We agree with Tim.

And so did these people …

Thank you for throwing facts and humanity into the discussion, @timfarron. — Marielle Evans (@MarielleEvans19) September 19, 2024

Tim Farron absolutely, as the kids would say, ‘cooked’ with this https://t.co/O12kWOZMiH — Charlie (@charlesstone15) September 19, 2024

Most sensible thing he’s ever said — If the apocalypse comes, beep me (@Itmustbetues) September 19, 2024

I don’t usually care for Question Time as it’s often just sound bites and no substance but I watched this live last night and Tim Farron absolutely blew me away with his clarity, humanity and passion. Hats off when it’s due. https://t.co/Ob5ukyz6Fk — Jonathan Gleneadie (@joffglen) September 20, 2024

First time I’ve heard some straight-talking sense on refugees. So many have followed the ridiculous Tory line and abandoned rationality and humanity. In meantime U.K. has to import workers to fill the huge gaps. Process refugees and let them work. Well done Tim Farron! — Julia Lee-Thorp (@JuliaLeeThorp) September 20, 2024

