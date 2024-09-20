Politics Question Time tim farron

Tim Farron’s 80-second take on immigration surprised a large part of the internet into agreeing with Tim Farron

John Plunkett. Updated September 20th, 2024

To the studios of BBC1’s Question Time now – no, stick with us – where former Lib Dem leader for 15 minutes Tim Farron had his say on how best to solve the UK’s not fit for purpose immigration system right now.

And it had the unexpected effect of surprising a large part of the internet into agreeing with Tim Farron. It’s only 80 seconds or so and it’s 80 seconds or so very well spent.

We agree with Tim.

And so did these people …

Source @implausibleblog