Jack Robbins and Sasha Spielberg have collaborated on a hilarious short film to prove nepo babies can make art without help from their parents

Entertainment comedy

Before 2022, most people had never heard of a nepo baby, but an article in the New York Magazine popularised the term for the children of successful people, who appear to have an easier path to making it in the same spheres as their parents.

Nepo babies are not only abundant — they’re thriving. How could two little words cause so much conflict? Writes @kn8 in our (over)analysis of the phenomenon: "We love them, we hate them, we disrespect them, we’re obsessed with them." https://t.co/WA22qhdS29 pic.twitter.com/nmWXlrIMNS — New York Magazine (@NYMag) December 19, 2022

Some offspring of the famous lean into the family business and either put up with whispers of nepotism or throw public strops at the very suggestion. Jack Henry Robbins, son of actors Tim Robbins and Susan Sarandon, uses his family circumstances to take the absolute piss out of himself – and it’s hilarious.

The director, known for the retro-comedy VHYes and for working on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, allows the rest of us a glimpse into a ‘Day in the Life of a Nepo Baby’, sharing – for example – his fitness routine, attitude to dental hygiene, and how his career is (or isn’t) going.

In a recent post, Jack teamed up with Sasha Spielberg, the musician and actress daughter of director Steven Spielberg and actress Kate Capshaw.

The ‘nepo babies’ pooled their creative genius to produce a behind-the-scenes video of the making of their short film, The Cliff.

“Sasha and I are fed up with the lie that nepo babies can’t make art without help from our parents, so we set out to make the most amazing short film – all by ourselves.”

‘“A guy’s trying to break out of prison.” “Shark comes up. Pops out of the water. No, I think it should be a whale.” “That’s better. Whales are …whales are so frightening.”‘

“With a total run time of 12 seconds, our film isn’t perfect. But if you can ignore the intense noise I couldn’t delete in the middle of the film, you’ll be impressed what a budget of $45,000 gets you.”

There are well over 2,000 comments on the post so far, and it looks like it’s a hit.

1.

Jack Susan Sarandon Robbins killed me!!

Scott K. I did not!

Jack Henry Robbins

2.

I’ll have to watch one of Kate Capshaw’s husband’s movies someday.

Susan O’Connell

3.

This is my favourite kind of nepo baby content.

Mel | Outfits & musings

4.

I’m telling my kids this is Thelma and Louise.

thecoffeeqween Never seen it.

Jack Henry Robbins

5.

I’d die if Susan Sarandon were my mother.

LorettaSynn® Good thing she isn’t your mother. That’s awful.

Jack Henry Robbins

6.

The cinematography was next level!! 10/10.

schmoo503 Thank you. Not sure what that means but I agree.

Jack Henry Robbins

7.

The last time 12 seconds brought me to tears was the night my daughter was conceived. Bravo!

That Texas Momma You mean your lover was able to last that long? Amazing night.

Jack Henry Robbins

8.

This is the best TikTok I’ve seen in a damn hot minute.

Amanda

9.

Cannes here you come!!

econnhair Love fast food!

Jack Henry Robbins

10.

Praying for a sequel.

Amanda

11.

The Jurassic park font was a nice touch.

hilalove912 That’s our font. We designed it in a website for fonts from movies.

Jack Henry Robbins

stephaniesunser71 had an excellent suggestion.

I’m thinking this needs one of John Williams’ children to write the score.

We can almost smell the Oscar.

Sasha is on TikTok, and on Spotify as Buzzy Lee. You can also follow Jack and Sasha on Instagram, if TikTok isn’t your thing – and we strongly recommend you do.

READ MORE

Celebrities Read Mean Tweets: Movie Star Edition

Source Jack Henry Robbins Image Screengrab