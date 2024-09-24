US donald trump

Donald Trump claimed he can fix the miserable, unsafe, unhealthy lives of American women, and everybody’s irony meters exploded

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 24th, 2024

In an act so ironic that it could provide Alanis with a whole new verse, Donald Trump chose to post this capslock rant on a social media site with ‘Truth’ in the name.

Prepare to kill a few thousand brain cells just by reading it.

He was obviously pretty pleased with what he’d written, because he decided to repeat it for the MAGA faithful at a rally in North Carolina.

The crowd may have liked it – at least, those who hadn’t gone home in a fog of boredom by then – but it really didn’t land well with a lot of people on Twitter/X.

Trump probably prefers not to think about this.

