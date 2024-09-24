Donald Trump claimed he can fix the miserable, unsafe, unhealthy lives of American women, and everybody’s irony meters exploded

US donald trump

In an act so ironic that it could provide Alanis with a whole new verse, Donald Trump chose to post this capslock rant on a social media site with ‘Truth’ in the name.

Prepare to kill a few thousand brain cells just by reading it.

WOMEN ARE POORER THAN THEY WERE FOUR YEARS AGO, ARE LESS HEALTHY THAN THEY WERE FOUR YEARS AGO, ARE LESS SAFE ON THE STREETS THAN THEY WERE FOUR YEARS AGO, ARE MORE DEPRESSED AND UNHAPPY THAN THEY WERE FOUR YEARS AGO, AND ARE LESS OPTIMISTIC AND CONFIDENT IN THE FUTURE THAN THEY… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) September 21, 2024

He was obviously pretty pleased with what he’d written, because he decided to repeat it for the MAGA faithful at a rally in North Carolina.

Trump reads his bizarre Truth Social rant: So let's talk about our great women. Women have gone through a lot. Women are poorer than they were four years ago. Are less healthy than they were four years ago … You will no longer be thinking about abortion pic.twitter.com/4oryV835Lb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 21, 2024

The crowd may have liked it – at least, those who hadn’t gone home in a fog of boredom by then – but it really didn’t land well with a lot of people on Twitter/X.

Women don't need Donald Trump to fix their problems. They need Donald Trump to stop causing them problems! — ⚓️ Proud Navy Veteran (@naretevduorp) September 21, 2024

On the bright side, most of them have a Capslock key that turns off capslock when it’s pressed a second time. https://t.co/yYrRYqO0rA — Four Seasons Total Landscaping (@TotalSeasons) September 21, 2024

The women in my life are doing great. This must be a MAGA issue. — John Collins (@Logically_JC) September 21, 2024

The demented psychopath says women are depressed, unhealthy, & unhappy without him and only think about abortion all the time, but when he is president they will be happy again. pic.twitter.com/P5YCEGafSQ — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 21, 2024

The best way to reach women is ALL CAPS. So they really soak in what you are typing at them. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) September 21, 2024

The only reason I have to be depressed is because this demented psychopath won't go away.

He IS Project 2025. https://t.co/uuDso55Cfi — E Wright ☮️♥️ (@EarlyFaye2) September 21, 2024

No this is not a Parody. This is a real posting from Donald Trump. Under Trump, you "poor" women "WILL FINALLY BE HEALTHY, HOPEFUL, SAFE, AND SECURE. THEIR LIVES WILL BE HAPPY, BEAUTIFUL, AND GREAT AGAIN!" and "YOU WILL NO LONGER BE THINKING ABOUT ABORTION" #50sWomen pic.twitter.com/arc1C6LGK1 — redwhiskeypete (@redwhiskeypete) September 23, 2024

Again we were in the middle of the COVID pandemic. How could anyone think they were better off 4 years ago. No woman was better off then. — Eric Moore – #PickUp5 pieces of plastic trash (@EricMoorePhoto) September 21, 2024

How have we reached a point where a presidential candidate can post this and hardly anybody on his side blinks an eye? https://t.co/5rDS1noKyy — Jeff Kemp (@jkempcpa) September 21, 2024

Elderly rapist has opinions on what women think, feel and want.

Fuck off, Donald. https://t.co/Qr8wBd8YJL — Sally (@Sals_Woods) September 21, 2024

Said by a man who has abused women, seeks to control their bodies, and frequently calls them nasty. Any woman voting for Trump is either unaware of her own worth or misinformed. — George (@GeorgeGodwin101) September 21, 2024

Sure. If by poorer than four years ago you mean “are now earning their full salary rather than the 75% of it COVID unemployment paid.” — Michael Datsun (@fuller_sean) September 21, 2024

The desperation of Donald Trump to gain the support of women voters on full display. He screams at them in an all-caps rage post riddled with lies and false promises, even telling women they “will no longer be thinking about abortion”. He knows he has lost this election. pic.twitter.com/qGHk8K2rt3 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 21, 2024

Trump probably prefers not to think about this.

E. Jean Carroll begs to differ. She is a lot richer — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) September 21, 2024

