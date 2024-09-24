Nadine Dorries accused Angela Rayner of getting ‘owt for nowt’ and the entirety of the internet replied as one

Politics Angela Rayner comebacks daily mail

To the Daily Mail – no, stick with us, please – where columnist Nadine Dorries isn’t (shock horror) happy with deputy PM Angela Rayner.

With so much of the media focus right now on Labour ‘freebies’ – not the sort of thing that happened under the Tories, right kids? -the former Tory MP and culture secretary – ha! – accused Rayner of ‘weaponising her working class roots’ and said she’d always been taught never to accept ‘owt for nowt’.

I’m disgusted by Angela Rayner weaponising her working class roots to excuse her poor behaviour. Where I grew up there was no question of accepting ‘owt for nowt.’ My ⁦@DailyMailUK⁩ column, here ✍️ https://t.co/QH8W8hKN4x — Rt Hon Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) September 23, 2024

And it prompted no end of comment and these people surely said it best.

Narrator: Nadine Dorries failed to attend parliament for a whole year, while still being paid as an MP. pic.twitter.com/sl7zFQikGl — Hughes-on-the-Wold (@NotThatHughes) September 23, 2024

‘Owt for nowt’. You mean like getting paid for a year when you didn’t appear in Parliament on behalf of those who paid your salary. Like buzzing off to the jungle instead of doing the job you were paid to do? And as for your friend Johnson – the God of Grift. — OldishBird (@oldishbird1) September 23, 2024

Today’s Brass Neck award goes to Nadine Dorries who claimed her MPs salary whilst doing fuck fanny all. https://t.co/GKYfaZK0KO — Julie Street (@Juliest101) September 24, 2024

Dorries, who went on I’m A Celebrity without even telling her party and more recently failed to speak or vote in the Commons for over a year, announced her resignation then failed to actually resign for twelve weeks – all while on a full MP salary – has owt-for-nowt advice. ~AA pic.twitter.com/jhvyu4j41v — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) September 24, 2024

Off the scale irony from this person who was paid very handsomely for not going to work for a year, and also took time off to be in a tacky TV show. https://t.co/M2rWxfKNee — DivaNHS #FBPE (@divadarlings1) September 24, 2024

Did you really think nobody would bother to do any research? https://t.co/fEgJGu29rg — Carolyn Guse #FBPE (@guse_guse) September 23, 2024

Oh do fuck off @NadineDorries. The brass neck on you. You need an intervention. You’re totally bereft of reality. Again, fuck right off. https://t.co/hXq8eXoJRd — Nina No Home (@desertrose1969) September 24, 2024

Did you give back your salary for the year you were employed as an MP but did fuck all because you were up in arms about not getting a Damehood that you didn’t deserve in the first place? Asking for a country that see’s what a hypocritical idiot you are! @NadineDorries pic.twitter.com/CLzzjdm7qq — GrahamH #Ukraine #Gaza FBPE #NOMORETRUMP (@grahamholland13) September 24, 2024

You’ll get the I’m A Celeb references, no doubt, but just in case you were wondering about Dorries’ absence from parliament …

To conclude.

OMG how you could post this! Makes me embarrassed for you! — Baroness Patricia of Plague Island (@Patrici89225734) September 23, 2024

