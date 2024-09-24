Politics Angela Rayner comebacks daily mail

Nadine Dorries accused Angela Rayner of getting ‘owt for nowt’ and the entirety of the internet replied as one

John Plunkett. Updated September 24th, 2024

To the Daily Mail – no, stick with us, please – where columnist Nadine Dorries isn’t (shock horror) happy with deputy PM Angela Rayner.

With so much of the media focus right now on Labour ‘freebies’ – not the sort of thing that happened under the Tories, right kids? -the former Tory MP and culture secretary – ha! – accused Rayner of ‘weaponising her working class roots’ and said she’d always been taught never to accept ‘owt for nowt’.

And it prompted no end of comment and these people surely said it best.

You’ll get the I’m A Celeb references, no doubt, but just in case you were wondering about Dorries’ absence from parliament …

To conclude.

READ MORE

The magnificent Kate Beckinsale had a NSFW message for the Daily Mail after it doorstepped her mum and had everyone cheering