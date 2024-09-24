People have been sharing their ‘WTF are you doing?!’ moments after they moved in with a partner – 25 properly jaw-dropping tales

Life reddit relationships

Moving in with somebody is a big step, not least because living with someone 24/7 tends to expose the psychopathic tendencies in people we previously thought normal. Over on Reddit, user gothfather3 asked ‘What was your ‘wtf are you doing?!’ moment after moving in with a partner?’ and followed it up with their own horrifying moment of realisation…

‘So, not long after buying a house with my partner (2 years ago, after 4 years of being together, but never living together), I had my first (of many) genuinely flabbergasted moment. ‘One night after washing up, I catch him ramming leftover food down the kitchen sink like he’s trying to destroy evidence. Obvs I ask what on EARTH he is doing. His deadpan response was ‘what? They do this in America??’ ‘We live in the UK, my guy. Where regular kitchen sinks are very rarely black holes that double up as food disposer. ‘I was shooketh that this man had made it nearly 30 years around the sun, confidently applying American logic to British plumbing for no valid reason whatsoever. I dread to think of how many innocent and helpless sinks he has blocked.’

Luckily the replies showed they were not alone in somehow ending up co-habiting with a non-housebroken loon.

‘Mine had never used detergent in the washing machine. Just put the washing in closed the door and pressed ‘on’. Assumed it just happened.

‘The annoying thing is this fucker can fix anything. Takes it apart, replaces parts, sticks it back together all while filming it for YouTube but can’t fling a cup of fucking powder in, aye?’

‘Came home early from work to find a now ex cooking heroin on the stove, that was fairly WTF.

‘As for my husband, it’s what he combines, food-wise. Flavours and temperatures that have no business ever meeting. Sometimes, when I see Marmite toast being piled with leftover cold vegetables and mayo, I long for the heroin days.’

‘They made a cup of tea… oddly: Milk-> teabag-> water-> sugar. I had to have a wee sit down in a dark room.’

‘The first week I moved in with my ex, I texted him on my lunch break and said there was a chicken in the fridge, and could he put it in the oven at 4pm. He said OK, then he texted me at 4 to ask if he needed to take it out of the plastic wrapping and the polystyrene tray. Everyone I have told this story to thinks I’m lying because no one is that stupid.’

‘His mother coming into our house to do his washing and tidy up. WTF?’

‘I’ve been with my partner for sixteen years. When the bins are full, he just leaves his rubbish (mainly recycling, but not always) on the kitchen worktop above the bin. It drives me fucking mental. He has always done this. I have accepted he will never change this ridiculous habit.’

‘My partner would cut spring onions for a recipe. And then THROW AWAY THE WHITE BITS. Ya know, the bits with the flavour. Seven years we’d been together before I caught him doing it. He was in his late 30s.’

‘At 10pm, he said ‘Right, bedtime’. Apparently he always went to bed at 10. I’ve always been a night owl, midnight and gone before I hit my pit. Even my elderly parents made it to the end of News at Ten. However, I married him, and 45 years on, he now goes to bed at 9.30pm.’

‘In my parents house we always used to change the duvet sheets by one person getting inside of the new sheet inside out and the other person passes the two corners of the duvet to you and then you turn it right way round over the duvet. Ya know to make sure it is in all the corners.

‘So while my partner was doing the pillows I put the fresh duvet cover on top of me and shouted ‘I’m ready’. She turned around and said ‘What the fuck are you doing?’. I guess that was just a my house thing.’

‘My missus ate a Babybel with the cover on. She had no idea you could take it off. Liked the taste too, fucking wild!’

‘My partner used to run the hot tap instead of boiling the kettle. I always thought my drinks were a bit cold and one day I caught her ‘putting the kettle on.’

‘This only happened the other day but he changed the bed sheets and then a week later I went to change them again and discovered he hadn’t actually washed the previous sheets, just placed them back on the shelf in a ball.’

