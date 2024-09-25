Need a new way to call people dumb? Here are 17 that might fit the bill

Twitter insults

There’s bound to be a time when you’re left shaking your head at the idiocy of people – while watching vox pops about the US election, for example – and you might need to switch up your insult game a little.

That’s where creative ways of calling someone dumb might come in handy.

“The lights are on but nobody’s home” is such a brutal way to say somebody’s dumb — ntsako (@JoyManganye) September 23, 2024

People were inspired by ntsako’s post, replying with their own favourite ways to tell someone that the wheel is spinning but the hamster is dead.

These stood out.

1.

2.

“As an outsider, what’s your view on intelligence?” https://t.co/y5sYjS2RNw — Play Wife (@playwife__) September 23, 2024

3.

If I’m allowed to toot my own horn https://t.co/khpasaoYP9 pic.twitter.com/A3kvi2CLOM — Kar (@karlogan_) September 23, 2024

4.

This is still my personal fave that I use at any given occasion https://t.co/M3lEYnfoxi pic.twitter.com/9MNbtRiW18 — Sydney Noel ★ DC MUA (@sydneynoels) September 24, 2024

5.

6.

Intelligence is chasing you, but you're faster. — aliza (@alizashah09) September 24, 2024

7.

“The elevator doesn’t go all the way to the top floor” English can be such a brutal language. — THE PARFUM GUY (@Arnold_Von_Mash) September 24, 2024

8.

The subtly of “bless your heart” is pretty cool — Victor Scamyomama (@Gusano313) September 24, 2024

9.