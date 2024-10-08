Boris Johnson being owned with his own words – in his own just published book – was magnificently done

Politics boris johnson sky news

Just in case you haven’t heard, Boris Johnson has got a new book out, and by some of the early reviews you could be forgiven for mistaking it for his first work of fiction. No change there, then.

And all of the interviews he’s been doing are a hideous flashback to back when he was in Downing Street.

But not all of them are an excruciatingly painful and frustrating watch. In fact this one – over on Sky News, was a supremely satisfying watch, when Sky’s Wilfrid Frost did this.

Apparently, when Johnson questioned “why the public craved these [lockdown] rules, having their doings circumscribed in rabbinical detail”, he was not mocking us, but paying tribute to us. Not many people can have their own book read back to them and reply “I refute that.” ~AA pic.twitter.com/SRDTiUPt9m — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) October 8, 2024

Owned with his own words in his own just-published book. Incredible.

Johnson making the error that people might actually read what he wrote in his book — Garry Vaux Draws (@GarryVaux) October 8, 2024

In short, Boris Johnson was also taking the piss out of people who had voted for him. — Amjad Khan (@SmartCircleComm) October 8, 2024

If you prefer it just a little bit more NSFW …

this fuckwit was impressed how we followed the rules, because he was doing exactly the opposite — Rob Ashdown (@RobLad1985) October 8, 2024

