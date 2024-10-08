Politics boris johnson sky news

Boris Johnson being owned with his own words – in his own just published book – was magnificently done

John Plunkett. Updated October 8th, 2024

Just in case you haven’t heard, Boris Johnson has got a new book out, and by some of the early reviews you could be forgiven for mistaking it for his first work of fiction. No change there, then.

And all of the interviews he’s been doing are a hideous flashback to back when he was in Downing Street.

But not all of them are an excruciatingly painful and frustrating watch. In fact this one – over on Sky News, was a supremely satisfying watch, when Sky’s Wilfrid Frost did this.

Owned with his own words in his own just-published book. Incredible.

If you prefer it just a little bit more NSFW …

READ MORE

This weather mansplainer refused to accept ‘you’re wrong’ for an answer and got all the responses he deserved

Source @BestForBritain