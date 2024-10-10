This latest Taylor Swift ‘freebie’ story didn’t exactly set pulses racing and Stan Collymore’s response (yes, Stan Collymore) surely spoke for everyone

Celebrity Labour stan collymore Taylor Swift

If there’s one legacy of the Labour government’s first 100 days in power – well, there are two legacies, let’s face it.

One is the cloth-headed decision to axe the winter fuel allowance, and the other is certain sections (basically all) of the media’s obsession with stuff Keir Starmer and his Cabinet have got for free.

It felt like a genuine story (of sorts) at the start but it’s surely running out of steam, if this tweet by Sky’s political editor is anything to go by. Isn’t it?

Sky News can reveal Home Secretary Yvette Cooper went for free to a Taylor Swift concert as guest of Swift’s music label Universal Music. Ms Cooper went as a guest of her huband, Ed Balls who was given four tickets. That came after the home secretary had discussions about… — Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) October 9, 2024

She’ll never shake that off!

And it prompted lots of responses like this.

Matt Leys can reveal literally no-one gives a wet fart in a paper cup, Sam https://t.co/tmufJucELs — Matt Leys (@mattleys) October 9, 2024

And indeed this.

Oh FUCKING HELL! Just fuck off, for fuck’s sake. https://t.co/t2ZY1gUW1H — ScouseLakes  (@ScouseLakes) October 9, 2024

But surely the best and the response which went most viral came from the former footballer Stan Collymore, who surely spoke for everyone (well, nearly everyone).

I’ll make my point a little more seriously. £37bn of tax money of many people reading this went during Covid to allegedly corrupt people and organisations. Not one head has rolled, not one person arrested, not one person doorstepped to answer questions. Just one puff ball… https://t.co/jFuOs8gLfd — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) October 9, 2024

And here is what he had t say just in case that’s tricky to read in full.

‘I’ll make my point a little more seriously. ‘£37bn of tax money of many people reading this went during Covid to allegedly corrupt people and organisations. ‘Not one head has rolled, not one person arrested, not one person doorstepped to answer questions. ‘Just one puff ball interview with one woman and her husband. ‘That £37bn has cost British lives, savings, businesses and hope. Still, 4 years later, zero accountability for a monster political story. ‘Instead, in all seriousness, a senior UK TV journalist has tweeted a story that’s so irrelevant that anyone reading it can only draw one conclusion. That “look over there at a shiny bullshit story that’ll titilate ” replaces serious political journalism surrounding corruption of the state. ‘You’ve just tweeted a one liner in Private Eye when you should be looking for the front page of UK state corruption.’

And here’s what people made of that.

Why does a former Premier League striker have to hold our own ‘senior journalists’ to account. Where’s the academic consensus? Respect to Collymore for his honesty here — Pardz AVFC (@PardzAvfc5555) October 9, 2024

Spot on Stan. Why has no-one been answerable is the question. It appears justice and accountability are wealth and power related. — Trev (@TrevorGilmour2) October 9, 2024

Never ever before have I followed a footballer, however I now follow Stan, and this tweet is why. #ToryCorruption https://t.co/dxRLg8y5Mm — female hermit (@GirlOnABrompton) October 10, 2024

100% Stan….. £37Bn is a staggering amount of money…. But still easy enough to slip down the side of the sofa like some loose change. Problem is, no one seems to have the bollocks to do anything about it. — G-Dog ☮️ (@_GreenDog) October 9, 2024

I’ve followed you because of this splendid tweet and a point most excellently made! — @piyakhanna.bsky.social #SlavaUkraini #Harris (@piyakhanna) October 9, 2024

