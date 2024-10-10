This latest Taylor Swift ‘freebie’ story didn’t exactly set pulses racing and Stan Collymore’s response (yes, Stan Collymore) surely spoke for everyone

Celebrity Labour stan collymore Taylor Swift

This latest Taylor Swift 'freebie' story didn't exactly set pulses racing and Stan Collymore's response surely spoke for everyone

John Plunkett. Updated October 10th, 2024

If there’s one legacy of the Labour government’s first 100 days in power – well, there are two legacies, let’s face it.

One is the cloth-headed decision to axe the winter fuel allowance, and the other is certain sections (basically all) of the media’s obsession with stuff Keir Starmer and his Cabinet have got for free.

It felt like a genuine story (of sorts) at the start but it’s surely running out of steam, if this tweet by Sky’s political editor is anything to go by. Isn’t it?

But surely the best and the response which went most viral came from the former footballer Stan Collymore, who surely spoke for everyone (well, nearly everyone).

‘I’ll make my point a little more seriously.

‘£37bn of tax money of many people reading this went during Covid to allegedly corrupt people and organisations.

‘Not one head has rolled, not one person arrested, not one person doorstepped to answer questions.

‘Just one puff ball interview with one woman and her husband.

‘That £37bn has cost British lives, savings, businesses and hope. Still, 4 years later, zero accountability for a monster political story.

‘Instead, in all seriousness, a senior UK TV journalist has tweeted a story that’s so irrelevant that anyone reading it can only draw one conclusion. That “look over there at a shiny bullshit story that’ll titilate ” replaces serious political journalism surrounding corruption of the state.

‘You’ve just tweeted a one liner in Private Eye when you should be looking for the front page of UK state corruption.’

Source @StanCollymore