You can write a long, detailed accident report – or you can do this

Poke Staff. Updated July 30th, 2025

It can add insult to literal injury when you have to fill in a complicated accident report form in order to claim insurance, but you can also cut through the red tape with an image.

a drawing of a very startled deer as seen through the windscreen of a car

If a picture paints a thousand words, at least two of those words were “Oh, fuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuck!”

Here are a few of the most apt comments.

1.

So descriptive! Love the deer’s expression.
skymoosh

2.

This looks like it could be the first draft of a Far Side cartoon!
Ceeb0t

3.

I laughed when I saw the deer’s expression and then double-laughed when I saw the very important detail of speedometer & radio station. Surprised they don’t show the fuel level & engine temp!
boilerdam

Poor deer.

