You can write a long, detailed accident report – or you can do this
It can add insult to literal injury when you have to fill in a complicated accident report form in order to claim insurance, but you can also cut through the red tape with an image.
If a picture paints a thousand words, at least two of those words were “Oh, fuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuck!”
Here are a few of the most apt comments.
1.
So descriptive! Love the deer’s expression.
skymoosh
2.
This looks like it could be the first draft of a Far Side cartoon!
Ceeb0t
3.
I laughed when I saw the deer’s expression and then double-laughed when I saw the very important detail of speedometer & radio station. Surprised they don’t show the fuel level & engine temp!
boilerdam
Poor deer.
Source Reddit Image Reddit, Wikimedia Commons