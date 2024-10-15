‘What’s the pettiest reason you won’t date someone?’ 21 laughably small reasons people have split up

Round Ups Ask Reddit dating

There are plenty of valid reasons not to date someone. But then there are those that sound petty.

Perhaps the person in question snores too loudly, or maybe they don’t share their food. No matter the reason, you’ll have a hard time justifying your decision to your friends.

While these petty reasons might not make total sense, they are usually hilarious. This prompted Reddit user IJustTiah-1805 to pose this question to r/AskReddit:

What’s the pettiest reason you won’t date someone?

Here are some of the best petty excuses which it’s hard to disagree with.

1.

‘Certain peoples voices and the way they sound can irritate the hell out of me.’

-Big_Imagination3038

2.

‘He was from Italy, we live in eastern Canada. Completed the last 4ish years of school together.

‘We started talking a few years after we both graduated and all he could talk about was his Italian heritage but not like in an interesting way. More like I would ask him what’s up and he would say “making pasta, ya know why?” And the answer is because he’s Italian.

‘But this would happen every single day.

‘So he was just too Italian for me I guess.’

-jrjoy

3.

‘I went on a breakfast date with man one time. He spread ketchup across his entire plate and then chopped all the food into one big pile. Pancakes were involved. In that moment, I knew I could never see him again.’

-herfreespirit1976

4.

‘I once received a topless picture from a guy I dated at the time. Below the picture he typed “this is called pure strength and force, kitty”. I don’t know what’s worse, the way he flexed his muscles (was very cringy), the message he sent or the fact he called me kitty.

‘It’s even worse in my first language.’

-RobberyStrawberry

5.

‘This girl was beautiful, driven, intelligent; we got along well. She was perfect, except that she would snap her fingers whenever someone would say something she liked. Every conversation, peppered with snaps. She’d do it instead of applauding at concerts too.

‘Eventually, I realized that this couldn’t be my life.’

-Small_Hat8049

6.

‘Oh god, my time to shine. ✨ I was dating this sweet sweet boy, and he was like “I do an amazing Beavis impression” (from Beavis and Butthead) and he was right, he did! He was so spot on that I realized he looked JUST like Beavis. Blonde, kinda squinted, a little overbite. After that I was done.

‘I felt guilty about it and told him it was my grandmother’s fault.’

-Straight-Kick5824

7.

‘Not me, but the pettiest thing I’ve seen people do is not date someone with an Android when they use an iPhone. They see that green text and it’s immediately an issue for them. That’s about as petty as you can get.’

–SilverCrest-

8.

‘Honestly, if they breathe or eat/swallow too loud I can’t handle it. It’s petty, I know. But I can’t do the rest of my life listening to someone breathe like a 70 year old man asleep on a chair, or chew/swallow like a cow.’

-obligingsquid3

9.

‘She ate her peas one at a time.’

-GamehendgeRanger

10.

‘I asked them how they were doing, and they said #blessed.’

-MaddieClaire87