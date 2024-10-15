‘What’s a terrible addiction that no one really mentions?’ 18 unhealthy (and occasionally entirely relatable) habits people turn a blind eye to

Life Ask Reddit

When it comes to addictions, everyone is warned about the dangers of excessive drinking and smoking. They’re not the only things to be wary of though.

Even the most everyday things can secretly result in addiction, leading Reddit user viper46282 to pose this question to the wise hivemind of AskReddit:

‘What’s a terrible addiction that no one really mentions?’

Here are the best suggestions of behaviours and substances you need to look out for.

1.

‘Always being in a relationship and not being capable of being alone.’

-isamarsillac

2.

‘Compulsive buying.’

-EasternSpliffy

3.

‘Overworking. You’re not a hero, you’re a victim.’

-dark_intent77

4.

‘Doomscrolling.’

-ettai406

5.

‘Buying a bunch of fresh produce with the full intention of eating healthy, only to let it slowly die in the fridge while you order takeout. It’s like, “Yes, I’d love a side of guilt with that pizza, please.’

-SweetPeachAura

6.

‘Overthinking. It creeps up on you, and suddenly you’re stuck in loops, replaying the same scenarios in your head. People rarely talk about how exhausting it really is.’

-Ambitious-Assist-278

7.

‘Workaholism. Takes over every part of your life until you die early of an stress-induced heart attack in your mid 50s. No one even wants to deal with your funeral.’

-AmountAffectionate50

8.

‘TikTok/endless scrolling social media feeds. Shit has irreparably fucked my brain. I have to watch everything on max speed now… sometimes even a 1-2 minute TikTok video is too long for me, let alone a 10+ minute YT video.’

-MKPST24

9.

‘Processed foods and junk food.’

-tanginato