Wait, do Gen Z really think it’s cringe for Millennials to use reactions gifs? An important investigation

It’s normal – if not, expected – for one generation to reject what the previous generation loved.

But surely, using gifs as reactions on social media/messaging unites all generations, right? Right?!

Well, Twitter/X user @jeremiahjw kicked off a big discussion when he posted this:

I’ve never quit anything cold turkey as fast as i did with reaction gifs when I heard that gen z find them cringe — Jeremiah Warren ◡̈ (@jeremiahjw) July 2, 2024

It’s fair to say Millennials felt under attack and responded in kind:

I do not care if 20 is year olds think I’m cringe. I’m pretty sure when I was 20 most other 20 year olds thought I was cringe. Everything is cringe. Nothing is. Grow up. The point of adulthood is not caring what people who cannot legally purchase alcohol think about you. https://t.co/7CVcjmn05O — Ali B (@wtflanksteak) July 3, 2024

reaction gifs have been cringe since before many Gen Z-ers were born and I’m

afraid it is equally cringe to stop doing something because some teenagers on the internet might not think you’re cool. a real lose-lose for a lot of people. https://t.co/zDbuR1or10 — Carl Kinsella (@TVsCarlKinsella) July 4, 2024

i just learned about the ankle socks, still mourning my skinny jeans. and now this. what ELSE are they gonna take from me — B ✿ (@jafeelz) July 3, 2024

I was told gen Z thought emojis were cringe too, but my gen alpha kid recently became literate and apparently emojis are back in a big way. There’s hope for us yet. pic.twitter.com/fcNnh8WzeB — יונה הדיונון (@EstreyaGraf) July 3, 2024

Meanwhile Gen Z be like pic.twitter.com/WNqUwX5pWf — Frank Grimes (@mandaginjir) July 4, 2024

duh — Jeremiah Warren ◡̈ (@jeremiahjw) July 3, 2024

What? As a Gen X dad it’s my job to make Gen Z cringe pic.twitter.com/h7GI9Px6zg — David Hughes (@DavidHughesTwit) July 3, 2024

A harder cringe is pretending anything you do will appeal to a younger generation. So… pic.twitter.com/snNniVYVsj — Irreverent Dave (@IrreverentDave2) July 3, 2024

I dunno, stopping something that gives you enjoyment because of a broad feeling of others of something so trivial seems super weird to me. I'm just an old gen x weirdo artist tho, do what you want. I will. https://t.co/T66ujEUNu7 — Misty Figs watched TEOS (@mistyfigs) July 8, 2024

However, as the conversation went on, we reached an important breakthrough:

millennials just use cringey gifs usually with that ugly block text on it. so here’s a thread of gifs i love to use as a gen z: https://t.co/PuenzKx5Le — ☕️ (@newdiaryentry) July 3, 2024

jake gyllenhaal blows kiss fades into smoke gif pic.twitter.com/LWATrRE6Jp — ☕️ (@newdiaryentry) July 3, 2024

So, it seems it’s not using all gifs that’s the problem – it’s just some gifs.

To conclude:

ok this tweet made the boomer millennials *really* mad but I got a lot of gen-z replies saying it’s not gifs themselves that are cringe but that most are overused and the ones with text (or from The Office and Schitt’s Creek) need to be retired https://t.co/EwaeojjGqE — Jeremiah Warren ◡̈ (@jeremiahjw) July 3, 2024

Stand down Millennials!

