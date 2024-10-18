The makers of the Apprentice movie just took Donald Trump’s trolling apart and it’s a simply magnificent burn

US donald trump takedowns The Apprentice

As you might already know there’s a movie about the rise of the young Donald Trump and his relationship with lawyer and political hitman Roy Cohn which helped shape him.

Many reviews suggested it could have been far more savage on Trump, but that didn’t stop the former President going on one of his now familiar rants about it.

And quite the read it was too.

The film’s director, Ali Abbasi, already shared this rather pithy response which no doubt got Trump’s back up.

Thanks for getting back to us @realDonaldTrump. I am available to talk further if you want. Today is a tight day w a lot of press for #TheApprentice but i might be able to give you a call tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/TU1b3Qg2rL — Ali Abbasi (@_aliabbasi_) October 14, 2024

But that was nothing compared to this more detailed response, a forensic dissection of Trump’s trolling which surely deserves an Academy award all of its own, from the film’s Canadian producer, Daniel Bekerman.

The producer of The Apprentice responded to Trump’s tweet attacking the movie and it is perfect. Go see The Apprentice in theaters now! pic.twitter.com/cSWMusQBy7 — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) October 18, 2024

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full …

You’re hired!

Just watched it. I didn’t think there was anything that could make me despise this piece of trash any more than I already did… But watching ‘The Apprentice’ has managed to do just that! — Tobi (@TobiFrenzen) October 18, 2024

This is great. I had no desire to see the movie but might actually go see it now. https://t.co/yx0y3f6z2b — Ex-GOP “Here, right matters.” (@COConstitution1) October 18, 2024

I was part of that good opening weekend crowd. Turned out to be an excellent film. Shines a bright light on the essence of what got us here. — Billy Pilgrim's Ghost ☮️ (@MilesDestin) October 18, 2024

Source @briantylercohen