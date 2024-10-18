US donald trump takedowns The Apprentice

The makers of the Apprentice movie just took Donald Trump’s trolling apart and it’s a simply magnificent burn

John Plunkett. Updated October 18th, 2024

As you might already know there’s a movie about the rise of the young Donald Trump and his relationship with lawyer and political hitman Roy Cohn which helped shape him.

Many reviews suggested it could have been far more savage on Trump, but that didn’t stop the former President going on one of his now familiar rants about it.

And quite the read it was too.

The film’s director, Ali Abbasi, already shared this rather pithy response which no doubt got Trump’s back up.

But that was nothing compared to this more detailed response, a forensic dissection of Trump’s trolling which surely deserves an Academy award all of its own, from the film’s Canadian producer, Daniel Bekerman.

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full …

You’re hired!

