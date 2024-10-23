This TV host had the best possible advice for what to do in this nightmare scenario at a friend’s house and it went wildly viral

Life advice friendship

It’s a nightmare social scenario for anyone: you’re at someone else’s house and you end up clogging their toilet.

Over the years, this type of situation has had plenty of, erm, airing online – most memorably when a woman tried to get rid of an offending turd while hooking up with a Tinder date.

Well, this week, Stephen A. Smith, a US TV sports host with ESPN, had sound words for one viewer, named Greg, who tweeted him for advice about this very dilemma.

What Stephen said:

“[It’s] very, very simple. You close the toilet bowl, you call your friend and say, ‘Your damn toilet’s clogged. I’m very, very sorry that I got some sh*t up in there, but you didn’t tell me your toilet was going to clog. ‘Do you have a plunger? If not, I suggest you go get one. Because I didn’t know I was going to clog the damn thing. I didn’t know your toilet wasn’t going to work, my bad. But that’s what happened, okay?’ “You ain’t got no choice. What if you just sit up there and leave, and then they come in and see that you clogged their toilet and you never told them? ‘That’s very rude. That’s very rude and it’s very nasty, and you don’t want to be responsible for something like that. So I would tell you that, alright? That’s it, that’s where I’m going with that.”

When Greg shared Stephen’s response to his tweet, it quickly went viral. Here, we flush out some of the best responses.

Although 2 days too late from when I was stuck in the situation, I appreciate the advice Mr Smith — greg (@greg16676935420) October 17, 2024

your friend after the phone call pic.twitter.com/DlJMrh98VV — PrizePicks (@PrizePicks) October 17, 2024

“You didn’t tell me your toilet was going to clog” — Mitch Stevenson (@mitxhsteven) October 17, 2024

AI could never create art like this https://t.co/jgegvaKhnQ — mildly offputting shawty (@wiisportstennis) October 17, 2024

That was a reasonable and courteous response. Thanks for helping greg out so he knows for future reference. — Blazin’ Bob (@N24NZX) October 17, 2024

