An American didn’t appreciate this Aussie’s NSFW message for trick or treaters and the A++ comeback really didn’t hold back

Back in the day – by which we mean, back in our day – Halloween was nothing to write home about. Indeed, it was barely leaving the house for, such was the general lack of anticipation and enthusiasm beyond getting a few free penny sweets.

These days there’s a whole industrial complex built around the whole thing, which (in the UK at least) leaves Bonfire Night five days later looking like a total damp squib.

Why are we wanging on like this? Because this Australian’s note for trick or treaters has just gone viral on Twitter (and not for the first time, we reckon).

The Australians don’t fuck about pic.twitter.com/PTf6Lq0IBh — K ❤️ (@misskaren1981) October 28, 2024

And just in case that’s tricky to see in full …

Ooof.

Bit harsh, but dead-set funny. — Crypto MoJo (@Mac80277103) October 28, 2024

I might adopt a similar approach https://t.co/pn8mqWm5hL — The Lanarkshire Laird (@Lshire_Laird) October 29, 2024

All tricks and no treats down under. — Rebel By Birth (@RebelByBirth966) October 28, 2024

My door https://t.co/qdnE531YMa pic.twitter.com/Xi3BzUDV68 — not using my name anymore bc it’s cooler that way (@yeahnahaye_) October 29, 2024

Time to send eggs and toilet paper to Australia from America with love. — Sam Bates (@WomenAreXX) October 28, 2024

Not everyone appreciated it, which made the whole thing even more satisfying.

Sounds more like Aussies are miserable and don’t like kids. Either way, thank God I don’t live there. — John A. Douglas (@J0hnADouglas) October 28, 2024

And the comeback really wasn’t holding back.

Yeah, because then your kids could go to school each day without fear of having their heads blown off.

What a blow… — Chris (@thecuttysark76) October 29, 2024

File that one under ‘trick’.

