Pics Australia halloween

An American didn’t appreciate this Aussie’s NSFW message for trick or treaters and the A++ comeback really didn’t hold back

John Plunkett. Updated October 29th, 2024

Back in the day – by which we mean, back in our day – Halloween was nothing to write home about. Indeed, it was barely leaving the house for, such was the general lack of anticipation and enthusiasm beyond getting a few free penny sweets.

These days there’s a whole industrial complex built around the whole thing, which (in the UK at least) leaves Bonfire Night five days later looking like a total damp squib.

Why are we wanging on like this? Because this Australian’s note for trick or treaters has just gone viral on Twitter (and not for the first time, we reckon).

And just in case that’s tricky to see in full …

Ooof.

Not everyone appreciated it, which made the whole thing even more satisfying.

And the comeback really wasn’t holding back.

File that one under ‘trick’.

READ MORE

That Saoirse Ronan moment shutting down the guffawing men on Graham Norton was so relatable for so many women – 17 favourite things they said about it

Source @misskaren1981