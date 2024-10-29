Twitter the UK

Non-Brits are sharing the things Brits love that they’ll never understand – 23 contentious suggestions

Poke Staff. Updated October 29th, 2024

It would be a strange old world if everyone liked the same things and had the same customs across every country. The only reason to go on holiday would be for the weather, and you could buy your souvenirs in your local tacky gift shop instead of in an overseas tacky gift shop.

Boring.

That isn’t how the world works, though, so this question really landed.

There were a lot of duplicated responses. What have people got against beans on toast or Marmite? Try them together – it’s delicious.

These answers put the cat amongst the pigeons.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2