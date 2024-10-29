Non-Brits are sharing the things Brits love that they’ll never understand – 23 contentious suggestions

Twitter the UK

It would be a strange old world if everyone liked the same things and had the same customs across every country. The only reason to go on holiday would be for the weather, and you could buy your souvenirs in your local tacky gift shop instead of in an overseas tacky gift shop.

Boring.

That isn’t how the world works, though, so this question really landed.

Non-Brits, what’s one thing Brits love that you’ll never understand? — No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) October 28, 2024

There were a lot of duplicated responses. What have people got against beans on toast or Marmite? Try them together – it’s delicious.

These answers put the cat amongst the pigeons.

1.

Room temperature beer https://t.co/YifKZWTne6 — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) October 28, 2024

2.

Beans on toast. It's not WWII anymore. — Liberty Revolutionary (@LibertyRev1776) October 28, 2024

3.

Soap operas. wtf? I just don’t see the appeal! Never did even when I was living there. — SK (@SteCK1878) October 28, 2024

4.

Talking about weather like it is the most fascinating topic in the world — Parastoo Bear (@stparastoo) October 28, 2024

5.

Black Pudding. — Peter | פיטר | Tel Aviv Commodities (@TLVOilTrader) October 28, 2024

6.

Going out in a short skirt, no tights and open-toe sandals on February nights — Flamme (@Emma84282431546) October 28, 2024

7.

The royal family, what exactly do they provide the country?

It’s all symbolic aside from the fact they can’t be arrested for breaking the law. https://t.co/tLMQlXkMBr — Tweeter Of Things (@ViolinPlayer10) October 28, 2024

8.

Queuing. Every time I see a long lineup for something I just run away from it unless it's something very important. Not you guys. — Bari B. (@bfour_88) October 28, 2024

9.

Soccer — Mads Jenssen (@opptattbruker) October 28, 2024

10.

Ricky Gervais. — Ayn Rands Fist (@glamguignol) October 28, 2024

11.

Having national teams that aren't for the entire country. I could never see the Texas national team playing in international competitions, yet England, Wales, etc all feel the need to have their own national teams. — Mike Jones (@JonesMike4936) October 28, 2024

12.