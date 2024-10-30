Liz Truss got her Budget trolling in early and of all the A++ comebacks this one beat all-comers

Politics budget comebacks Liz Truss

She’s no longer PM, she’s no longer in the ruling party, and she’s no longer even an MP, having been unceremoniously turfed out at the last election.

But that hasn’t stopped Liz Truss popping up at every opportunity like a Whac-a-Mole but with less self-awareness.

And today she was giving her verdict ahead of Rachel Reeves’ keenly feared, sorry, keenly anticipated first Labour budget for 15 years.

On Talk TV, naturally.

Former prime minister Liz Truss fears that “this is just the start of the pain” ahead of the Labour Government budget, which is expected to see rising taxes in Britain. “It’s gonna be a very painful day!”@Iromg pic.twitter.com/8TP9YLTFuZ — Talk (@TalkTV) October 30, 2024

And the former PM for 15 minutes got all the mockery she deserved and more. No, actually make that just all the mockery she deserved.

1.

It’s like watching the local pyromaniac, lecturing the builders, on how to dig the foundations for the replacement Scout hut to the one she burned down https://t.co/XOFEmhOWQ0 — Otto English (@Otto_English) October 30, 2024

2.

Lettuce know when you’ve found any sort of self-awareness at all, please, Liz – you seem to still be missing even a shred. https://t.co/q3gQmVca4K — The Bear (@i_iratus) October 30, 2024

3.

NEWSFLASH: People voted not to have to hear any more of your shit. https://t.co/fnKdxUvaSp — fleetstreetfox (@fleetstreetfox) October 30, 2024

4.

To be fair, there’s nobody more expert on plane crashes than someone who’s crashed a plane https://t.co/tR4atrdCzt — ChrisO_wiki (@ChrisO_wiki) October 30, 2024

5.

One person on the airwaves today Labour advisers would pay for https://t.co/SZjLcxhG6D — Ashley Cowburn (@ashcowburn) October 30, 2024

6.

Liz Truss weighing in on fiscal policy is like asking a pyromaniac to assess fire safety standards. Let’s just not. pic.twitter.com/579yekwuNj — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) October 30, 2024

7.

A great start to a tricky Budget day for the government – who love reminding voters that Liz Truss existed at every opportunity they can https://t.co/aLBz9wja3c — Jessica Elgot (@jessicaelgot) October 30, 2024

8.

9.

This is like interviewing the captain of the Titanic about safety at sea. https://t.co/ebK95vGcNC — Edwin Hayward (@edwinhayward) October 30, 2024

But surely no-one said it better than @FergusCraig.

Liz Truss giving critical commentary on budget day is like… no, I can’t think of a madder example than that. It’s like Liz Truss giving critical commentary on budget day. https://t.co/EZBCzzxOCP — Fergus Craig (@FergusCraig) October 30, 2024

Bravo, sir!

READ MORE

This mum worried about the impact of Rachel Reeves’ budget is surely the least relatable thing you’ll read this week

Source @FergusCraig