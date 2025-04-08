Weird World Andrew tate

Andrew Tate described Irish dancing as ‘the pinnacle of white culture’, and the scathing responses must have left him reeling

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 8th, 2025

Whoever put 50p in Andrew Tate needs to have a word with themselves.

The British-American influencer, currently facing charges of rape, sexual assault, and human trafficking regularly spouts narcissistic and misogynistic BS on Twitter, including hot takes like these –

If all your children come from one woman you are not a conquerer.

Tremble at the whisper of my name for I wield the Shadow Fist. A force forged in the abyss of forgotten ages. With a single strike, your spirit will unravel, your bones will turn to dust, and your shadow will flee in terror before it is devoured by mine. Cross me, and not even the light of the sun will find your wretched soul when I unleash the wrath of darkness.

First they said I was a human trafficker, but couldnt find a single girl to testify. So instead they stole all the money they could find from banks. Over 21,000,000. If you speak against power they will do anything to destroy you. I’m a human trafficker supposedly. Where’s the evidence? Matrix attack. Remember that the government hates you. Buy bitcoin.

One of his latest nuggets of wisdom makes us suspect he and Conor McGregor have been having Zoom watch parties of old Riverdance DVDs, because Tate has now weighed in on Irish dancing – in the most Andrew Tate way possible.

Irish dancing is the pinnacle of white culture.

Ireland entered the chat, and the atmosphere was decidedly chilly.

Of all the responses, this one from Irish comedian Vittorio Angelone won hands down.

