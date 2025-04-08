Andrew Tate described Irish dancing as ‘the pinnacle of white culture’, and the scathing responses must have left him reeling

Weird World Andrew tate

Whoever put 50p in Andrew Tate needs to have a word with themselves.

The British-American influencer, currently facing charges of rape, sexual assault, and human trafficking regularly spouts narcissistic and misogynistic BS on Twitter, including hot takes like these –

One of his latest nuggets of wisdom makes us suspect he and Conor McGregor have been having Zoom watch parties of old Riverdance DVDs, because Tate has now weighed in on Irish dancing – in the most Andrew Tate way possible.

Ireland entered the chat, and the atmosphere was decidedly chilly.

1.

Irish dancing exists because of Irish resistance to "white culture", namely colonial conquest. Resistance to colonialism is not "white culture" https://t.co/Zfrzqk1ocN — cdiz94dkwts ☭ (@cdiz94dkwts) April 6, 2025

2.

Morgan Bullock, Kaitlyn Sardin, Blaine Donovan, Leora Semple Morris, Elliot Kwelele, Youcef Belouazani and oh so many more non white and exceptional Irish Dancers would laugh at your ignorance if they weren’t busy inspiring audiences of all backgrounds! https://t.co/DImMJmizZW — Maire 'Maura' Clerkin (@mauraclerkin) April 6, 2025

3.

Irish dancing is Irish culture. White culture doesn’t exist. It was white English people that invaded our Island and tried to destroy our language, music and dance. https://t.co/TBBDWTkz3g — Daniel Loftus (@DanielLoftusSF) April 6, 2025

4.

5.

I hate this tweet so much. Stop lumping Irish people in with white culture. Irish culture is Irish culture! There is no “white culture”. Also you are not Irish, do not speak on us and our culture. https://t.co/wDXq5c2DzY — Kitty – FREE PALESTINE (@gaeilgwhore) April 6, 2025

6.

Go fuck yourself. Irish dancing represents something you can never understand in a million years. — Seán Mc (@SeanDubIreland) April 5, 2025

7.

This is melting pot bullshit that proves Andrew has a shallow understanding of culture.

White culture is a myth.

Czech culture is not Bavarian culture, is not Estonian culture is not French. https://t.co/8VdUFegniL — Swan van Piel Island (@DieSwaan) April 7, 2025

8.

Andrew Tate is the pinnacle of tiny dick syndrome‍♀️ https://t.co/MMUdYHWoom — Teresa Paddystinian119️ (@celtic_ma1888) April 6, 2025

9.

ah come on now, not even we’re claiming that https://t.co/AXXvziSeeW — Nall (@Nalls64) April 7, 2025

10.

11.

12.

You’re in no position to talk about any culture. — (@Izithema) April 5, 2025

Of all the responses, this one from Irish comedian Vittorio Angelone won hands down.

He just likes it because you can do it in handcuffs https://t.co/mrUTxkTpge — Vittorio (@vittorioangelon) April 7, 2025

READ MORE

There were lots of funny takedowns of Andrew Tate’s word spew but this woman’s A++ smackdown beat all comers

Image Screengrab, Wikimedia Commons