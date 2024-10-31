TikTok star Garron Noone is having none of this Irish Halloween tradition – and we don’t blame him

Entertainment Garron Noone halloween

It’s Halloween, at the time of writing, and those who celebrate have no doubt stocked up on sweets to hand out to trick-or-treaters, bought or made a suitably terrifying costume, such as Donald Trump winning the election, and maybe carved a creepy face into a pumpkin.

Perhaps they’ve swerved the Americanism of making a jack-o’-lantern from a pumpkin and gone for something more traditional in the UK and Ireland – the swede, or turnip (depending on where you come from).

Well, we know one person who definitely isn’t doing that, and it’s singer, comedian and TikTok legend, Garron Noone.

“They’re fucking terrifying. I do not want this young man in my home.

I don’t want this to even know I exist. The more it knows, the more it can do.”

Fair point – very well made. TikTok spoke up.

Tried carving a turnip once nearly lost a finger and still have a hole in my wall.

ODohmnaill Juliette

As someone who HAS carved a turnip, as you carve a piece of your soul seeps into the turnip. It’s hard work & the longer it takes the darker it’s soul shard grows.

Loni

Also, carving a turnip is a full-on workout, who has time for that?

Fi Gil

Sorcha Ní Nia shared Garron’s important post on Twitter/X.

Spooky Garron update pic.twitter.com/w0ANcLEqAA — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) October 28, 2024

It went down a treat.

1.

Ah the great and original turnip lantern! https://t.co/juhHld9gRA — Matt Cross (@wildforest_matt) October 28, 2024

2.

Carving is a nightmare but the smell with a candle in is pure nostalgia. — Mike (@mikeiom86) October 29, 2024

3.

The people yearn for non-religious, non-oppressive celebrations of sugar. But we took it too far. https://t.co/BvUPwaqPK5 — Dervala Hanley (@dervalah) October 30, 2024

4.

Turnips were the thing we used too in North Staffordshire in the early 70’s. Pure eeeevil. Glad to see I’m not alone in thinking that. Pumpkins were a thing of make believe only seen in Cinderella films or Panto and in Charlie Brown books. — JoCS (@JoCS64) October 29, 2024

5.

Gosh, that gaelic one looks like an alien. I'm with #Garron I prefer the pumpkin. https://t.co/6zfptIMQ0r — Carmen Brion️ (@tea_monster) October 28, 2024

6.

I always had a swede on Halloween and yes it took a full day to carve! You are funny — Woo (@wewoowah) October 28, 2024

7.

8.

He’s always funny, but this one takes the cake. https://t.co/BBAAL5xm6i — Beth Dee (@BethDee75) October 29, 2024

9.

Carving turnips is impossible. You need tools for that job. — Dolly of the Dead (@DollyMiddlemiss) October 28, 2024

America entered the chat.

Finally, we Yanks get credit for a world changing breakthrough. https://t.co/mqIe8WZN5F — SPIES&VESPERS (@SpiesVespers) October 28, 2024

If you were curious as to how the pumpkin carving had gone, we’d say it’s about as good as anyone’s first attempt.

At least it doesn’t look like it’s in possession of ancient evil scrolls.

