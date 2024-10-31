Entertainment Garron Noone halloween

TikTok star Garron Noone is having none of this Irish Halloween tradition – and we don’t blame him

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 31st, 2024

It’s Halloween, at the time of writing, and those who celebrate have no doubt stocked up on sweets to hand out to trick-or-treaters, bought or made a suitably terrifying costume, such as Donald Trump winning the election, and maybe carved a creepy face into a pumpkin.

Perhaps they’ve swerved the Americanism of making a jack-o’-lantern from a pumpkin and gone for something more traditional in the UK and Ireland – the swede, or turnip (depending on where you come from).

Well, we know one person who definitely isn’t doing that, and it’s singer, comedian and TikTok legend, Garron Noone.

“They’re fucking terrifying. I do not want this young man in my home.
I don’t want this to even know I exist. The more it knows, the more it can do.”

Fair point – very well made. TikTok spoke up.

Tried carving a turnip once nearly lost a finger and still have a hole in my wall.
ODohmnaill Juliette

As someone who HAS carved a turnip, as you carve a piece of your soul seeps into the turnip. It’s hard work & the longer it takes the darker it’s soul shard grows.
Loni

Also, carving a turnip is a full-on workout, who has time for that?
Fi Gil

Sorcha Ní Nia shared Garron’s important post on Twitter/X.

It went down a treat.

America entered the chat.

If you were curious as to how the pumpkin carving had gone, we’d say it’s about as good as anyone’s first attempt.

At least it doesn’t look like it’s in possession of ancient evil scrolls.

Source Garron Noone Image Screengrab