Adil Ray’s Nadine Dorries gotcha over VAT on private schools was a proper humdinger (wait for it)

To the studios of Good Morning Britain, where Adil Ray had prepped a Nadine Dorries sized elephant trap for the former culture secretary – ha! – and Conservative MP over her opposition to VAT being imposed on private schools.

Dorries reckons the government plans, confirmed in the Budget, are the ‘politics of envy’ and not just private schools being treated the same as everyone else.

The GMB presenter was particularly keen on one of the legal challenges being undertaken but fee-paying schools, but to say any more would risk spoiling it.

Over to the (spoof) former Conservative MP, Sir Michael Take, who shared the exchange on Twitter.

Nadine Dorries supports Independent Schools fighting the VAT levy legally.

However they’re fighting it by appealing to the ECHR, which Nads wants to abolish!

Is this dichotomy a problem for Nads?

OF COURSE NOT!

It’s what made her such a great Tory Minister.

I miss her!#GoNads pic.twitter.com/LAcwSdZeMl — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) November 1, 2024

And if you want a bit more context, here is a longer version courtesy of GMB.

The Independent Schools Council has said it will launch legal action against the government’s decision to impose VAT on independent school fees. Nadine Dorries says imposing VAT on private schools is unfair on parents ‘sacrificing a huge amount to take their kids to independent… pic.twitter.com/TSlFx4nrpW — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) November 1, 2024

Boom!

She supports this action which is appealing to the ECHR…which she also supports abolishing… Umm…you really can’t make this up.#GoNads — Sir 2Tone (with a dash of Wolfie) (@2Tone4Real) November 1, 2024

“When I was a minister, I campaigned vigorously to leave the European Court of Human Rights, but then strongly backed independent schools taking their legal appeal to them to override our own government.” https://t.co/aFK9E4TfWN pic.twitter.com/IexVzGYTir — Old Gassy (@OldGassy1984) November 1, 2024

Dozy Dorris get her arse handed to her on a plate https://t.co/dvVOTUxRPh — Ant (@LondonLadAnt) November 1, 2024

Glad to see Nadine Dorries enjoyed it too.

Good fun discussing Labours car crash budget on GMB this morning. https://t.co/MWChLoi8ne — Rt Hon Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) November 1, 2024

