Adil Ray’s Nadine Dorries gotcha over VAT on private schools was a proper humdinger (wait for it)

Poke Staff. Updated November 1st, 2024

To the studios of Good Morning Britain, where Adil Ray had prepped a Nadine Dorries sized elephant trap for the former culture secretary – ha! – and Conservative MP over her opposition to VAT being imposed on private schools.

Dorries reckons the government plans, confirmed in the Budget, are the ‘politics of envy’ and not just private schools being treated the same as everyone else.

The GMB presenter was particularly keen on one of the legal challenges being undertaken but fee-paying schools, but to say any more would risk spoiling it.

Over to the (spoof) former Conservative MP, Sir Michael Take, who shared the exchange on Twitter.

And if you want a bit more context, here is a longer version courtesy of GMB.

Boom!

Glad to see Nadine Dorries enjoyed it too.

