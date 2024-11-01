Donald Trump’s ‘garbage truck driver’ was already hilarious but all the Magas thinking it was real took it to a whole new level

Pics donald trump magas US elections

You’ll have seen by now the video of Donald Trump climbing – just about – into a rubbish truck after Joe Biden labelled his supporters ‘garbage’.

It was memorable for lots of reasons, not least because of the trouble the once (and future?) president had climbing into the truck (and all the funny replies).

This is such a fitting way for Trump to go out. Missing a door handle three times as he boards a garbage truck with his name on it. pic.twitter.com/7ksWGtHm3M — Andrew—Author of America Rises On Substack (@AmoneyResists) October 30, 2024

We mention it again because of a video of the ‘garbage truck driver’ went wildly viral, partly because so many Magas – including clown prince Maga, Charlie Kirk – thought he was the real thing.

Charlie Kirk fell for a comedy video by a comedian making fun of Trump supporters lol pic.twitter.com/VqjtvaR28X — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) October 31, 2024

He wasn’t – of course he wasn’t! – it’s comedian Brent Terhune and here her is, just magnificent, every single word of it.

He drove Trump’s garbage truck pic.twitter.com/IVR7PQPJLn — Brent Terhune in Milwaukee 11.29-30 (@BrentTerhune) October 31, 2024

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk wasn’t the only high profile Maga to completely miss the point.

There will never be another Trump.

This is the best video you will watch today. pic.twitter.com/bkJNlHDPX4 — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) October 31, 2024

And these people surely said it best.

OMG. You really think this is a pro Trump video? You are dumber than a box of rocks. — Bill G (@Bill_Gro) October 31, 2024

They’re so desperate for approval and confirmation they’ll fall for anything — TrumpWillLookGreatinOrange #resist #FBR (@BDNTWLGIO) October 31, 2024

“It was an honor and a privilege to drive Garbage Force One!” — David LaBeouf (@DavidLaBeouf) October 31, 2024

Boy MAGA are stupid, they falling for a troll posts like a flies for a shit — Mario (@PawlowskiMario) October 31, 2024

The amount of MAGA dummies in the comments is mind blowing, HES MAKING FUN OF YOU PEOPLE IN THIS VIDEO HE IS ANTI-MAGA — Troy (@TroysMindset) October 31, 2024

Garbage Force One lmfao, HOW IS IT POSSIBLE that they think that makes them look good ‍♂️ That’s what being in a bubble gets you. — Dr. J. D. Philosofella (@philosophyshill) October 31, 2024

Follow Brent Terhune on TikTok here and on Twitter here!

Source TikTok @brentterhune Twitter @BrentTerhune