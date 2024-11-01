Pics donald trump magas US elections

Donald Trump’s ‘garbage truck driver’ was already hilarious but all the Magas thinking it was real took it to a whole new level

John Plunkett. Updated November 1st, 2024

You’ll have seen by now the video of Donald Trump climbing – just about – into a rubbish truck after Joe Biden labelled his supporters ‘garbage’.

It was memorable for lots of reasons, not least because of the trouble the once (and future?) president had climbing into the truck (and all the funny replies).

We mention it again because of a video of the ‘garbage truck driver’ went wildly viral, partly because so many Magas – including clown prince Maga, Charlie Kirk – thought he was the real thing.

He wasn’t – of course he wasn’t! – it’s comedian Brent Terhune and here her is, just magnificent, every single word of it.

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk wasn’t the only high profile Maga to completely miss the point.

And these people surely said it best.

