This video of 25 years of Grand Designs condensed into 96 seconds is a work of genius

David Harris. Updated November 1st, 2024

We were a bit surprised to find out that Grand Designs, the hugely popular Channel 4 property show, has been running for 25 years.

If you’ve never seen the show, presenter Kevin McCloud meets clients embarking on a project to build their dream home and then reports on the progress.

If you’ve not got the time or inclination to wade through the 159 episodes on catch-up, then you’re in luck because Twitter user Dave Forsey who ‘makes silly games, videos and Photoshoppery’ has shared a video which condenses the whole of the show into one manageable chunk, whilst perfectly keeping the essence intact.

And it’s really rather wonderful.

And it was so grand even the great man liked it!

At least, we presume he’s the real thing. And here’s just a bit of the love that everyone else had for it.

Follow @Bagpuss_org here and on YouTube over here, and find a whole bunch of other stuff – lots of stuff! – here.

Source @Bagpuss_org