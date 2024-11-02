People are paying tribute to Scottish comedian Janey Godley, who has died aged 63

News Janey Godley

Scottish comedian Janey Godley died this morning, having fought ovarian cancer since 2021.

Janey’s daughter announced the sad news, saying the comedian was surrounded by loved ones in her hospice when she passed away.

Earlier this morning Janey passed away in her sleep. Her family were with her.

The love and support from all her friends and fans during this cancer journey brought her enormous joy. It has also been a huge comfort to us, her family and close friends, thank you. pic.twitter.com/r6cpoGjuR4 — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) November 2, 2024

Janey’s last post was of her receiving an honorary doctorate from the University of Glasgow.

Thank you @UofGlasgow for bestowing upon my mum the honorary degree of doctor of the University of Glasgow. This has brought her so much joy in the final beats of her life. Janey is so honoured, and I am so immensely proud of her. Congratulations Doctor Godley. Ashley Storrie pic.twitter.com/3hrg80tp3M — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) October 31, 2024

Janey’s comedy work was much loved, especially the satirical, voiceover/dubbing material she started sharing on social media.

And of course, there was Janey’s infamous greeting for Donald Trump when he came to Scotland in 2016.

Seven years ago today- I welcomed Trump to Scotland pic.twitter.com/haSxZ1ZaGh — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) June 23, 2023

Nicola Sturgeon was among the people have been sharing their tributes to Janey and their memories of her.

1.

Sending love, Ashley. Your mum was a very special woman. She made the world a better place and we will all miss her — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) November 2, 2024

Knowing for the past few weeks that this moment was fast approaching didn’t make it any less heartbreaking to hear the news early this morning that Janey had died.

Janey Godley truly was a force of nature, and one of the funniest people I have ever known. I was able to visit her… pic.twitter.com/Yx9B8Pu2xq — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) November 2, 2024

2.

Your mum was an absolute rock star who brightened so many lives ⭐️ Janey Godley will never be forgotten by the trans community for standing up for us. And for calling Trump a c*** of course. Sending love to family and friends ❤️ xxx — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) November 2, 2024

3.

So sorry for your loss. She was fabulous. May she rest in peace.❤️ — E L James (@E_L_James) November 2, 2024

4.

So sorry for your loss, she was so proud of you, thinking of you all x — Allison Morris (@AllisonMorris1) November 2, 2024

5.

This is the recently departed @JaneyGodley a brilliant Scottish comedian who could smell bullsh*t miles away. She’s gone but the people who built this golf course for trump have still yet to be paid. Safe travels Janey RIP pic.twitter.com/NI6JUAV7kQ — Dave Fulton (@fulton_dave) November 2, 2024

6.

My tribute to a star – thank you for your inspiration, you will be missed… https://t.co/33jbGGnaYc pic.twitter.com/bb5T78UOOF — Tarquin (@Tarquin_Helmet) November 2, 2024

7.

What an amazing human being. Proud to have known her albeit at a distance. Thoughts with you her family xxx — Otto English (@Otto_English) November 2, 2024

8.

I saw Janey’s performance in February. She could make people laugh without bigotry, without stereotyping, without punching down on anyone. A true comedian. Thank you Janey for everything. You were a legend and always will be. — Dr Natacha Kennedy (@natachakennedy) November 2, 2024

9.

Sending love, Janey was much beloved here and we’ll all miss her very much xx — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) November 2, 2024

10.