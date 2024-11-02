News Janey Godley

People are paying tribute to Scottish comedian Janey Godley, who has died aged 63

Poke Reporter. Updated November 2nd, 2024

Scottish comedian Janey Godley died this morning, having fought ovarian cancer since 2021.

Janey’s daughter announced the sad news, saying the comedian was surrounded by loved ones in her hospice when she passed away.

Janey’s last post was of her receiving an honorary doctorate from the University of Glasgow.

Janey’s comedy work was much loved, especially the satirical, voiceover/dubbing material she started sharing on social media.

And of course, there was Janey’s infamous greeting for Donald Trump when he came to Scotland in 2016.

Nicola Sturgeon was among the people have been sharing their tributes to Janey and their memories of her.

