Want to hear a Trump voter share his ‘proof’ that humans and dinosaurs existed together? Of course you do

US the good liars

We doubt we’ll ever be able to work out why the Christian Right in the US thinks Donald Trump is the answer to their prayers, but the more we hear from their representatives, the more we’re convinced that they don’t know either – because they don’t seem to know much.

Exhibit A, this gentleman who spoke to Jason Selvig of The Good Liars.

This is not satire. Repeat – THIS IS NOT SATIRE!

Talked to a guy who wants the Bible taught in schools and believes humans and dinosaurs existed at the same time. pic.twitter.com/NfCsBHbXtG — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) November 3, 2024

“Would you like to see the Bible taught in public schools?” “Of course.” “Would it be taught as a history book? A science book?” “It can be taught as any book you want to teach it as.” “Do you think humans and dinosaurs existed at the same time?” “Yes, and we got proof of that.” “What is the proof?” “The proof is you have ancient art. Calli – what is it, calligraphy? That’s on rocks and certain things that actually shows that dinosaurs and human beings were at the exact same time.” “Who are you going to be voting for this year?” “I’m voting for Trump.”

We wish microphones weren’t so expensive, because we’d have loved to see Jason drop his at the end.

Here’s how people have been reacting.

1.

Trump Voter: "the earth is about 6,000 years old…and dinosaurs and humans existed at the same time" If he were living in the UK would he be telling us other fantasies such as "Partygate was overblown" and "Johnson was a great prime minister" Oh hang on ‍♀️ https://t.co/aA0X3KJjBC — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) November 3, 2024

2.

Here's some of that "calligraphy" proving it! pic.twitter.com/9DimPPKE38 — The Great Gig in the Sky (@thegreatgig8) November 3, 2024

3.

He's only 66 million years off. Close enough. — Democracy SuperFan (@davejensenre) November 3, 2024

4.

Mofo thought Land of the Lost (1974 TV series) was a documentary. — James Fox ☘ (@jamesfox718) November 3, 2024

5.

Hieroglyphics are the new “calligraphy” — Bri (@thegreateyedeas) November 3, 2024

6.

Yes. It’s true! MAGA morons do believe that humans and dinosaurs lived together. pic.twitter.com/5nnVkv5KYI — Joe G (@EastEndJoe) April 12, 2024

7.

Timeline cleanser I enjoy a good laugh just as much as anyone else. Enjoy! #DemsUnited #DemCast https://t.co/cj5iwlMYdb — Slim #BlueWaveRising BLUE (@sclinton60) November 3, 2024

8.

Wanting the Bible to be taught in public schools is one of the most un-American beliefs you can possibly hold. https://t.co/LGpLLbDQZY — Dan Antonacci (@dan_antonacci15) November 4, 2024

9.

He must have fried his own brain watching too many re-runs of The Flintstones. https://t.co/SWl7ko1seZ — Lorraine Bell Extremist (@rainie1410) November 4, 2024

10.

FFS!! How can anyone be this brain dead and still dress themselves every morning? https://t.co/plNCitRCxm — Gary Fallon (@GaryFallon2) November 4, 2024

11.

Everyone knows Jesus and his disciples rode a sweet pack of raptors. https://t.co/rQA9UUq0BP — Sean Grady (@sgrady85) November 3, 2024

12.

Does his own research https://t.co/DcTzLbAh2h — Sean O'Neill (@SeanOhhhh) November 3, 2024

Too far?

Well, he looks like he was around when dinosaurs were around anyway. — Anthony Rupert (@anthonyrupert) November 3, 2024

Follow The Good Liars for more brilliant vox pops.

READ MORE

This Trump fan thinks Joe Biden has been replaced by a lookalike with different earlobes – aaaand we’re done

Source The Good Liars Image Screengrab, Screengrab