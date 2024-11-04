US the good liars

Want to hear a Trump voter share his ‘proof’ that humans and dinosaurs existed together? Of course you do

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 4th, 2024

We doubt we’ll ever be able to work out why the Christian Right in the US thinks Donald Trump is the answer to their prayers, but the more we hear from their representatives, the more we’re convinced that they don’t know either – because they don’t seem to know much.

Exhibit A, this gentleman who spoke to Jason Selvig of The Good Liars.

This is not satire. Repeat – THIS IS NOT SATIRE!

“Would you like to see the Bible taught in public schools?”

“Of course.”

“Would it be taught as a history book? A science book?”

“It can be taught as any book you want to teach it as.”

“Do you think humans and dinosaurs existed at the same time?”

“Yes, and we got proof of that.”

“What is the proof?”

“The proof is you have ancient art. Calli – what is it, calligraphy? That’s on rocks and certain things that actually shows that dinosaurs and human beings were at the exact same time.”

“Who are you going to be voting for this year?”

“I’m voting for Trump.”

We wish microphones weren’t so expensive, because we’d have loved to see Jason drop his at the end.

Here’s how people have been reacting.

