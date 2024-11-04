If you read only one revelation from the ‘secret millions’ of the Royals investigation, make it this one

News royal family

The joint investigation by Channel 4 and The Times into the ‘secret millions’ of the Royal Family is quite the watch, and sent blood pressures soaring all over the land.

Dispatches can reveal how King Charles and Prince William are making millions from the taxpayer. In a joint investigation with @thetimes we have uncovered lucrative deals with the armed forces, schools and even the NHS. pic.twitter.com/kFqfoFv4t5 — Channel 4 Dispatches (@C4Dispatches) November 2, 2024

But if you only examine one of the revelations right now then make it this one, sent viral by former Guardian high-up Paul Johnson on Twitter, which he headlined ‘How the royal family operate’.

How the royal family operate

Via ⁦@thetimes⁩ pic.twitter.com/GG26cPbcmj — Paul Johnson (@paul__johnson) November 3, 2024

And here it is again just in case that’s tricky to read in full,

Watch the C4 Dispatches programme in full here.

Jeez. The NHS will pay the King’s duchy £11m over 15 years to rent a warehouse for ambulances whilst the Ministry of Justice pays William’s duchy £1.5m a year to use Dartmoor prisonhttps://t.co/X5Wy2HDeNB — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) November 2, 2024

Insanity If you’re a royalist, I’m embarrassed for you. https://t.co/0t9C9RdnBl — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) November 3, 2024

But… This week Saint William pledged to end homelessness. — The Purple Pimpernel (@Eyeswideopen69) November 2, 2024

The royalists argument about the monarchy bringing in tourists is looking very very tattered and tired now.

Abolish the institution…..it’s time now. https://t.co/2oUcaEdn8d — Robert Bob (@MrRobertBob1) November 2, 2024

The more we learn about these parasites, the more Harry and Meghan would seem to have made the right and honorable decision. The Windsors are like the Sopranos or the Corleones — only richer. “Leave the gun, take the cannoli” Harry. — The Purple Pimpernel (@Eyeswideopen69) November 3, 2024

Parasites https://t.co/jTtmYk7gVr — John McCrea @Dead Eyes-the Empty Frames due Sept (@mccreaman) November 3, 2024

It’s about time we had a full account of exactly what the Royal Family financial situation is. Everything declared, nothing hidden offshore. The full accounts — Roberto (@RobertM12997643) November 2, 2024

If you think this is bad, Think about the levels of Utter fucking Madness they would have had to Cut Out of this to even be allowed to Air it. https://t.co/qh02ctUy7X — Michael Walsh (@thatbloodyMikey) November 2, 2024

Totally normal country — lucille mcghee ️‍ (@luluphooey) November 2, 2024

READ MORE

Revelations about the King and Prince William’s finances had this brilliant and NSFW Robert Smith clip trending again

Source @paul__johnson