Russell Brand got all biblical with the US election and of all the comebacks this NSFW response surely said it best

On the precipice of the US presidential elections, Russell Brand took time out from praying on stage with Tucker Carlson to get all biblical with his followers, asking them how to vote for God in the forthcoming poll, presumably without spoiling their ballot paper.

And his 90 second or so message was very much trademark Brand, sponsored – as ever – by Roget’s Thesaurus.

America’s BIG DECISION – How Do You Vote For God? pic.twitter.com/VDw8hhdNSj — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) November 2, 2024

Unrelated fact: on the same day police investigating historical sex offence allegations against Russell Brand have handed a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Brand has denied the allegations against him and said his relationships were “always consensual”.

His biblical message prompted all sorts of on-point responses.

Trying and failing to think of a worse vibe for a dude to have than long hair/low cut shirt talking to you about being closer to god https://t.co/eQKoWutt3q — Matt Stocaí Bána (@OHeirican_Dream) November 4, 2024

You don’t. The US is not a theocracy. — Unlearn16 (@unlearn16tweet) November 3, 2024

This is not what I expected from a Hop sequel. https://t.co/ZdroXs7QAF — That Weasel (@Cutefuzzyweasel) November 4, 2024

Given the police have today sent their file of your alleged sexual abuse of young women over several years to the Crown Prosecution Service I’m assuming a big part of voting for God means not taking advice from you. — Adam Lake (@AdamLake) November 2, 2024

I will never experience a greater shame in my life, than once thinking this fucking bampot was cool. https://t.co/mqTTQhVF0u — Paul Montgomery (@paulmont86) November 2, 2024

The United States has separation of church and state. Keep your damn religion out of my government. — Tony (@BaloneyTony305) November 2, 2024

bro talks how stupid people think smart people talk https://t.co/6hq52nTLY3 — Sarah (@OriteGyirls) November 4, 2024

But none of them cut straight to the case, or were quite so NSFW, as this one.

Jesus loves you, but everyone else thinks you’re a cunt — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) November 3, 2024

Amen.

Nice reminder https://t.co/pUxyT3RvkI — Dr Saskia Sabelus (@SSabelus) November 3, 2024

