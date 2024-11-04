Celebrity Russell Brand US elections

Russell Brand got all biblical with the US election and of all the comebacks this NSFW response surely said it best

John Plunkett. Updated November 4th, 2024

On the precipice of the US presidential elections, Russell Brand took time out from praying on stage with Tucker Carlson to get all biblical with his followers, asking them how to vote for God in the forthcoming poll, presumably without spoiling their ballot paper.

And his 90 second or so message was very much trademark Brand, sponsored – as ever – by Roget’s Thesaurus.

Unrelated fact: on the same day police investigating historical sex offence allegations against Russell Brand have handed a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Brand has denied the allegations against him and said his relationships were “always consensual”.

His biblical message prompted all sorts of on-point responses.

But none of them cut straight to the case, or were quite so NSFW, as this one.

Amen.

Source @supertanskiii @rustyrockets