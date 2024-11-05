These 9 admirable employees told their awful bosses precisely where to go and had everyone cheering

Life awful bosses work

We’ve all worked for a rubbish employer at one time or another (at least, you have if you’ve been slaving away for as long as we have). Not now, obviously (hello boss!)

But these people all worked for a really rubbish boss, so bad in fact that they eventually told them exactly where to go, sharing their experience in the corner of Reddit called ‘antiwork’.

And it had everyone cheering (just not their managers).

1. ‘Quit my job last night, it was nice to be home to make the kids breakfast and take them to school today! Off to hunt for a new opportunity, wish me luck :)’

2. ‘Never told a boss off like this. And it felt amazing’

3. ‘Job was described as work from home regularly but must be able to come in-person as needed. After learning on Day #1 that “as needed” meant M-F 9-5, had to pull teeth to WFH T/Th. Expressed my concerns a couple of times to no avail before putting my foot down. Felt good.’

4. ‘This sub gave me the motivation to finally quit my abusive job. I may not have health insurance, but I feel so free!’

5. ‘Who’s the boss now?’

