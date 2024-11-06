Politics boris johnson stormy daniels us election

Boris Johnson looked to Stormy Daniels for support and her hilarious response stunned even him (for a moment at least)

John Plunkett. Updated November 6th, 2024

Boris Johnson was part of Channel 4’s US election night coverage and it wasn’t a good night either for him or for viewers, who had to watch him.

First he was magnificently taken apart by Emily Maitlis …

… and then he was ‘fired’ by Krishnan Guru-Murthy for plugging his book too much.

But before he went Johnson took the unlikely step of looking to his fellow panellist Stormy Daniels – it was that sort of night – for support.

And her (unintentionally) hilarious question for the former PM even momentarily stunned him as much as it did everyone else.

Has he got any children??? Are you going to tell her, or are we?

Just in case – like us – you were distracted by the noises off …

Maybe KGM saw it coming.

To conclude, this.

