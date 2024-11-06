Boris Johnson looked to Stormy Daniels for support and her hilarious response stunned even him (for a moment at least)

Politics boris johnson stormy daniels us election

Boris Johnson was part of Channel 4’s US election night coverage and it wasn’t a good night either for him or for viewers, who had to watch him.

First he was magnificently taken apart by Emily Maitlis …

Emily Maitlis eviscerates Boris Johnson “You started importing that Trump like behaviour into Britain when you were Prime Minister” “His disregard for institutions. His disregard for the rule of law” “His denialism.. Mirrored in your response to the Privileges Committee.. Your… pic.twitter.com/Wbh0xbujsH — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) November 5, 2024

… and then he was ‘fired’ by Krishnan Guru-Murthy for plugging his book too much.

Krishnan Guru-Murthy: “Now, here in the studio we have a largely new panel – Boris Johnson has been fired for banging on about his book too much”#C4AmericaDecides pic.twitter.com/k64MosGctX — David (@Zero_4) November 5, 2024

But before he went Johnson took the unlikely step of looking to his fellow panellist Stormy Daniels – it was that sort of night – for support.

And her (unintentionally) hilarious question for the former PM even momentarily stunned him as much as it did everyone else.

Boris johnson having a complete nightmare on channel 4 election coverage Losing it Completly when being questioned by Emily Maitlis over accountability Looking for stormy Daniels for support he didn’t get, and when she asked if he had children

I nearly fell over laughing… pic.twitter.com/wp1IPCWpMM — Clifford (@holte) November 5, 2024

Has he got any children??? Are you going to tell her, or are we?

Oh this is fun

He’s getting torn apart by the entire panel#C4news https://t.co/vlImsANtQv — Chris knight (@Chriskn21532954) November 5, 2024

Not quite the night Johnson expected is it? — ClareT with Ukraine heart and soul (@ClareTa97789912) November 5, 2024

And Stormy Daniels wins by a mile https://t.co/Vl3DaqtIs9 — Dr Matthew Ford (@warmatters) November 6, 2024

Stormy asks Bunter would he leave his children alone with Trump, — Paul Da Pork Hunt (@PaulcwGB) November 6, 2024

Yup, turned out it was worth watching after all. The charlatan being taken off air has made my day! — Dr KTTO (@Dr_KTTO) November 5, 2024

Just in case – like us – you were distracted by the noises off …

I have a complaint – I had to watch it twice as I was distracted by your heavy breathing I’ll expect compensation in the post for having to watch that rancid liar twice! — MiniMarsBar ⬅️ if this bugs you, jog on!! (@minimars73) November 6, 2024

Haha I won’t lie I do have a bad cold at the moment — Clifford (@holte) November 6, 2024

Maybe KGM saw it coming.

Krishnan Guru Murthy barely keeping a straight face through this. #C4AmericaDecides pic.twitter.com/1YbaZ7agH9 — Nick Walker (@nickw84) November 5, 2024

To conclude, this.

Not buying your bull. pic.twitter.com/GYBZJx5V7o — David R (@davewave020) November 6, 2024

READ MORE

It’s all over bar the shouting, and Trump is headed back to the White House – 39 early reactions

Source @holte