Emmanuel Macron’s congratulations for Donald Trump was either a next level burn or hilariously lost in translation

Politics donald trump emmanuel macron US elections

With his stunning return to the White House after four years spent mostly in American courtrooms, world leaders are sending their congratulations to Donald Trump, some of them through more gritted teeth than others.

Keri Starmer said he look forward to working with Trump, standing ‘shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise’. Well, let’s see how that works out.

But the one that raised most eyebrows – and laughter – was this message from French president Emmanuel Macron. See if you can spot why.

Congratulations, President @realDonaldTrump. Ready to work together as we did for four years. With your convictions and mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 6, 2024

It’s a level of subtlety that would presumably be lost on Trump and can presumably be filed under ‘lost in translation’. Albeit hilariously so, as there was no shortage of people only too happy to point out.

1.

2.

Not sure I would have used the word ‘convictions’ in this context https://t.co/cNocZfn9M9 — Nick Le Huray (Bluesky @Nickleh) (@Nickleh) November 6, 2024

3.

4.

His convictions. All 34 of them. https://t.co/hazsQqdRcY — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) November 6, 2024

5.

I didn't know Macron was a convict too. https://t.co/Jo7e0vOWej — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) November 6, 2024

6.

7.

Well he's certainly got some convictions https://t.co/tQNUV63Rkp — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) November 6, 2024

8.

interesting use of the word 'convictions'… https://t.co/1M5ASPXor2 — Hannah Tomes (@hannahtomes_) November 6, 2024

9.

There’s no way on earth that word got ‘lost in translation’ there … https://t.co/8Yt9ZJKep1 — DB (@DB30Something) November 6, 2024

10.

Convictions doing a lot of work here. https://t.co/q4OPjJETYD — Grant Ginder (@GrantGinder) November 6, 2024

We’re with this person.

Trying to work out if Macron has actually achieved Boss Level troll status by mentioning Trump's 'convictions' https://t.co/nEyY6xumcD — Bear Bad Man (@Bear_Bad_Man_) November 6, 2024

Un peu éclaircissement, s’il vous plait, Monsieur President?

READ MORE

It’s all over bar the shouting, and Trump is headed back to the White House – 39 early reactions

Source @EmmanuelMacron