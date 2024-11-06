Politics donald trump emmanuel macron US elections

Emmanuel Macron’s congratulations for Donald Trump was either a next level burn or hilariously lost in translation

John Plunkett. Updated November 6th, 2024

With his stunning return to the White House after four years spent mostly in American courtrooms, world leaders are sending their congratulations to Donald Trump, some of them through more gritted teeth than others.

Keri Starmer said he look forward to working with Trump, standing ‘shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise’. Well, let’s see how that works out.

But the one that raised most eyebrows – and laughter – was this message from French president Emmanuel Macron. See if you can spot why.

It’s a level of subtlety that would presumably be lost on Trump and can presumably be filed under ‘lost in translation’. Albeit hilariously so, as there was no shortage of people only too happy to point out.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

We’re with this person.

Un peu éclaircissement, s’il vous plait, Monsieur President?

READ MORE

It’s all over bar the shouting, and Trump is headed back to the White House – 39 early reactions

Source @EmmanuelMacron