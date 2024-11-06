Mark Francois is back on the Tory front bench and it sent his hilarious own by Will Self viral all over again

Politics Kemi Badenoch mark francois will self

Kemi Badenoch’s task of appointing a shadow cabinet was made more difficult by having so few MPs to choose from (120, not including herself, obviously).

And if you were ever in any doubt just how tricky it has become, then look no further than the return of Mark Francois – you remember – who has been appointed shadow defence secretary.

Badenoch is having to try to cobble together a cabinet from 121 hapless pricks. She’s picking through the political equivalent of the reduced section of the vegetable aisle. This is comedy gold. MARK FRANCOIS as Defence Sec? Mark fucking Francois?! I laughed out loud. — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) November 5, 2024

We’ve rounded up all our favourite responses here but aside from all those, his appointment also had the consequence of sending his hilarious exchange with Will Self on the BBC’s Politics Live from back in the day viral all over again.

If you haven’t seen it, you are in for a treat. And if you have, then you will surely watch it one more time.

Since Mark Francois has been made Shadow Defence Minister, let's enjoy that time he proved he was too stupid to understand how stupid he is, then had a staring contest with Will Self. pic.twitter.com/8BSYu10WPK — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) November 5, 2024

Extraordinary scenes!

We may need to review the idea that Kemi Badenoch has no sense of humour. https://t.co/inmtfSEODP — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) November 5, 2024

Oh I had forgotten this…its on of the most satisfying moments I've ever watched on a political show… Penfold wonnabe was shitting it — Clifford (@holte) November 5, 2024

True Love can strike at the strangest of times! — David Worrall (@Stephen63784249) November 5, 2024

As Kemi Badenoch inexplicably makes territorial army army borrower, Mark Francois, Shadow Defence Minister (from a pile of rejects) here’s a throwback to the time Will Self handed him his arse on live tv, then brutally stared him down as he nervously sipped from a beer pong cup. pic.twitter.com/w04KC6LO79 — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) November 5, 2024

An all time classic https://t.co/5QCow13IZF — Martin (@MPH1982) November 5, 2024

I much prefer this version of that particular exchange https://t.co/jEa7BB71IV — Tobi (@TobiFrenzen) November 5, 2024

That will never get old. — Jon Hlk (@JonHlluk) November 5, 2024

