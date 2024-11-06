Politics Kemi Badenoch mark francois will self

Mark Francois is back on the Tory front bench and it sent his hilarious own by Will Self viral all over again

John Plunkett. Updated November 6th, 2024

Kemi Badenoch’s task of appointing a shadow cabinet was made more difficult by having so few MPs to choose from (120, not including herself, obviously).

And if you were ever in any doubt just how tricky it has become, then look no further than the return of Mark Francois – you remember – who has been appointed shadow defence secretary.

We’ve rounded up all our favourite responses here but aside from all those, his appointment also had the consequence of sending his hilarious exchange with Will Self on the BBC’s Politics Live from back in the day viral all over again.

If you haven’t seen it, you are in for a treat. And if you have, then you will surely watch it one more time.

Extraordinary scenes!

Source @Parody_PM